Rumored Next week’s UFC Saudi Arabia is going to take a big hit

so this isn't about Mcg anymore? Does Khamzat pulls his ass out the fight?

Uberreporter might have the scoop
 
Boxer Helwani is even teasing now.

Is the guy that pulled out a grappler or a striker?
If it's the main event, I'd be leaning Khamzat dropping out since Rob has recently posted himself training with his team.
Altho he could of had some last minute recent freak injury that changed it all.... He did fight not long ago and Rob is injury prone with this much mileage.

Either way, losing that would suck a lot. Hopefully it's something related to the co-main instead.
 
If Whittaker pulls out they should just scrap the fight and book Chimaev vs DDP for october tho if he pulls out I will never forgive Whittaker for this
 
Conor and khamzat not fighting?
Cgb9NXbUIAEYl63.jpg
 
