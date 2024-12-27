Next round of prospects

ZafroTexas

ZafroTexas

Sideburns Sodamizer
@Green
Joined
Nov 16, 2009
Messages
1,130
Reaction score
68
Who are the next up and coming fighters that aren’t ranked yet in each division. I can’t really think of any except for maybe Bo Nickal(he may actually already ranked)Whose got a list of some fighters that will rise through the ranks in 2025.

I remember watching guys like Topurai early in his ufc career and knowing he was going to be a champion one day. I can’t think of anyone unranked now that’s going to rise through the ranks, whose got some?
 
giphy.webp
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
185 is Looking Good - Which One of These Fighters Ends up Becoming the Next Champ, If Any?
2
Replies
27
Views
949
BowserJr
BowserJr
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Tatsuro Taira vs. Brandon Royval: Will Taira Continue His Ascent?
Replies
13
Views
533
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Geniusss
125 female division, next match ups
Replies
6
Views
368
Geniusss
Geniusss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,313
Messages
56,703,885
Members
175,362
Latest member
Foxbat

Share this page

Back
Top