Next round of prospects

Who are the next up and coming fighters that aren’t ranked yet in each division. I can’t really think of any except for maybe Bo Nickal(he may actually already ranked)Whose got a list of some fighters that will rise through the ranks in 2025.



I remember watching guys like Topurai early in his ufc career and knowing he was going to be a champion one day. I can’t think of anyone unranked now that’s going to rise through the ranks, whose got some?