Next Pornstar Death: Kagney Linn Karter (36) dead of apparent Suicide

KOQ24

KOQ24

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 5, 2008
Messages
21,248
Reaction score
2,909
www.tmz.com

Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36 After Suicide

Kagney Linn Karter -- a famous porn star -- has died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.
www.tmz.com www.tmz.com

517px-Kagney_Linn_Karter_02.jpg
 
Remember her, not a huge fan iirc.

Not surprised anytime a pronstar O.D or commit suicide.
It's usually girls with heavy trauma doing this,
and that lifestyle doesn't do anyting good for them long term either.

Sad.
 
Someone photo shop her into the gates of heaven collage
 
Pornstars are unfortunately heavily overrepresented as far as suicides rates go, and their mental health outcomes are usually worse. Still, there's the issue of inverse association/causality. It's not just that porn itself might lead to an unhealthy psychological self-image and lifestyle, it's that many women who end up in porn are predisposed or have more often experienced sexual trauma. Kind of makes you feel a tad depressed when browsing pornhub.
 
Not familiar with her, but I don't like implants so I probably would never have watched her work.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Not familiar with her, but I don't like implants so I probably would never have watched her work.
Click to expand...
Now I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blank
she looked hallf white half asian, had rasta hair at some point
no fake tits, even a little chubby

I know one of you will help me on this.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Now I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blank
she looked hallf white half asian, had rasta hair at some point
no fake tits, even a little chubby

I know one of you will help me on this.
Click to expand...
Maria Ogawa? She was half Asian.

Violet Starr is a little chubby in all the right places
 
Sonny Qc said:
Now I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blank
she looked hallf white half asian, had rasta hair at some point
no fake tits, even a little chubby

I know one of you will help me on this.
Click to expand...
Feel like this has to be Carmella Bing
 
Sano said:
Pornstars are unfortunately heavily overrepresented as far as suicides rates go, and their mental health outcomes are usually worse. Still, there's the issue of inverse association/causality. It's not just that porn itself might lead to an unhealthy psychological self-image and lifestyle, it's that many women who end up in porn are predisposed or have more often experienced sexual trauma. Kind of makes you feel a tad depressed when browsing pornhub.
Click to expand...
pornstars and pro-wrestlers there has to be a correlation
 
Sonny Qc said:
Now I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blank
she looked hallf white half asian, had rasta hair at some point
no fake tits, even a little chubby

I know one of you will help me on this.
Click to expand...
London Keyes?
 
Sad, but not surprising.
It will be interesting to see what happens a few decades from now with all of these Only Fan girls.
It blows my mind that people still willingly sign themselves up for porn today. People go viral all of the time for nothing. Choosing to do this knowing that literally everyone can easily google your butthole, and you can't really hide your identity or stay under the radar like you may have been able to in the past is social suicide.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pliny Pete
Jesse Jane Dead At 43
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
5K
Legumes
Legumes
Pliny Pete
Matthew Perry Dead At 54
14 15 16
Replies
303
Views
12K
HereticBD
HereticBD
MXZT
News Lee Sun-kyun: Parasite actor, 48, found dead in apparent suicide
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
4K
IDL
IDL

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,945
Messages
55,112,381
Members
174,614
Latest member
R33H4N

Share this page

Back
Top