Next Pornstar Death: Kagney Linn Karter (36) dead of apparent Suicide

Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter Dead at 36 After Suicide
Kagney Linn Karter -- a famous porn star -- has died by suicide ... TMZ has learned.
www.tmz.com
Now I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blankNot familiar with her, but I don't like implants so I probably would never have watched her work.
We could save all of them if we tried sherbros...It's only going to get worse........... Poor women.
Feel like this has to be Carmella BingNow I'm trying to remember the name of my favorite pronstar from 10yrs ago and I'm going blank
she looked hallf white half asian, had rasta hair at some point
no fake tits, even a little chubby
I know one of you will help me on this.
pornstars and pro-wrestlers there has to be a correlationPornstars are unfortunately heavily overrepresented as far as suicides rates go, and their mental health outcomes are usually worse. Still, there's the issue of inverse association/causality. It's not just that porn itself might lead to an unhealthy psychological self-image and lifestyle, it's that many women who end up in porn are predisposed or have more often experienced sexual trauma. Kind of makes you feel a tad depressed when browsing pornhub.
nope, googled her and not even closeFeel like this has to be Carmella Bing