Next Month Will Mark 3 Years Since Stipe Last Stepped Foot inside the Octogon

And got brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou
It's one thing to go on hiatus during your prime and to come back when you're still in your mid 30s but doing it towards the end of your career after a KO loss and returning at 42 is another.
Jones probably won't be fighting in another 6 months with his injury which means Stipe will be creeping on 4 years outside the octogon by the time this potential fight takes place.
How are we thinking this pans out?
I see a few different possibilities
1. Jones/Stipe end up fighting 6-8months down the line
2. Fight gets cancelled for whatever reason and Jones ends up defending against Aspinal
3. Jones fucks up, gets himself in a DUI or other legal troubles and gets stripped.
