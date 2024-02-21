Next Month Will Mark 3 Years Since Stipe Last Stepped Foot inside the Octogon

And got brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou

ngannou-knoce.gif


It's one thing to go on hiatus during your prime and to come back when you're still in your mid 30s but doing it towards the end of your career after a KO loss and returning at 42 is another.

Jones probably won't be fighting in another 6 months with his injury which means Stipe will be creeping on 4 years outside the octogon by the time this potential fight takes place.

How are we thinking this pans out?

I see a few different possibilities

1. Jones/Stipe end up fighting 6-8months down the line
2. Fight gets cancelled for whatever reason and Jones ends up defending against Aspinal
3. Jones fucks up, gets himself in a DUI or other legal troubles and gets stripped.
 
Stop trying to diminish jones, you’re just a hater dude, everyone knows current stipe would be champ in any era
 
Hopefully Stipe used this time off wisely and learned how to speak English better
 
To answer the question though...

They both come out looking slow. But Stipe looking more like Chuck in his last Tito fight than anything we have ever seen before.

He tries to get at Jon, Jon paws his eyes as a warning.

Jon kick boxes him a bit. Hurts him against the cage, clinches, trips him, then twists his head until the Legend old man Stipe taps.

Jon praises himself, then Jesus.
 
Feel sorry for Stipe, if that coward Francis had of done the honourable thing and given Stipe the rematch/trilogy we would have seen him back and with the belt. Francis knew he got lucky and wanted no part in that.
 
Too bust saving cats from trees. Nganou koed him into retirement. Jony was right to duck the real HW champ..
 
My guess is the fight still happens sometime in the summer or autumn, if Jones wins he then tries to avoid fighting Aspinall whilst remaining champ for as long as he can, if Tom keeps the belt I'm guessing the UFC finally have to strip Jones and make Tom full champ sometime in mid 2025.
 
Stipe has been highly destructive to the heavyweight division. First he spends 3 years fighting DC and now his entitlement is holding up the division once more, with the interim champion having to wait for his fossilized ass to fight Jones.
 
