Next expendables movie

The next one could take place in Haiti. Plenty of choices for villians. Local gang warlords or even imported options like Wagner mercenaries or cartels setting up a new territory.

They speak French in Haiti and ever new Expendable movie has new characters

  • Let's have Bennoit Saint Denis as a French special forces operative. He can apply his combat and language skills.
  • As part of an island nation, Haiti would be a good setting for an amphibious operation. Let's add in an Indian character who was an ex-MARCOS.
  • I would also add in a drone specialist.
What other characters would you add? How would you use the veteran Expendables? Thanks.
 
Umm... I think they would have to use a different safer location to film though.
 
