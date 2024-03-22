Next expendables movie

Limeade
The next one could take place in Haiti. Plenty of choices for villians. Local gang warlords or even imported options like Wagner mercenaries or cartels setting up a new territory.
They speak French in Haiti and ever new Expendable movie has new characters
- Let's have Bennoit Saint Denis as a French special forces operative. He can apply his combat and language skills.
- As part of an island nation, Haiti would be a good setting for an amphibious operation. Let's add in an Indian character who was an ex-MARCOS.
- I would also add in a drone specialist.