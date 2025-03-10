  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Newsom starts a podcast and his first guest is Charlie Kirk

Pretty crazy that Newsom thinks this is an actual strategy to give someone like Charlie Kirk a platform to basically talk over him, where Newsom basically just casually agrees with him throughout with his raspy voice. Like his horribly designed set, agreeing with republicans, is going to somehow rebrand him, while creepily saying “stress test this” multiple times.

Like just because trump gained momentum because of “podcasts”. He thinks he can just create a podcast, and that is it, we win people
Back.

What a huge misstep lol
 
