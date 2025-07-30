Newsflash: Forrest Gump Was Lying

Forrest Gump, a film about a man who lived an incredible life. But did he?



Have you ever had to take the bus and ended up waiting next to some dude who won't shut up about how great they are or how they were a navy seal or that they are billionaires, but they choose to ride the bus for environmental reasons?



Maybe Forrest lived an amazing life. Or maybe Forrest was your typical slow roller telling tall tales at the bus stop.



Metting Elvis as a child: Bullshit. Elvis never stayed at his house when Forrest was a child, this is never brought up again and it lines up with Bus Stop Bullshit.



All American College Football Player: Bullshit. So, he's at a bus stop in Alabama and everyone in that state worships college football yet they don't recognize they are sitting next to an All American? Also, during the war scenes somebody in his platoon would have recognized him. This story is pure Bus Stop Bullshit



Running Around the Country: True. Evidence is presented in the film proving he did indeed do this.



Bubba Gump Shrimp Owner: True. Too much is evidence is presented in the film proving this true.



Meeting 3 Different Presidents and embarrassing himself each time: Bullshit. Each time he lampooned himself in front of the head of state was televised and this sort of blunder repeated thrice would gain even more media attention. Long story short, someone would have recognized him for that, and no one ever did. Bus Stop Bullshit.



Forrest is a father: Bullshit. Jenny has no idea who the father of her child is, she just knows Forest is rich and can provide him with a good life. The film paints Jenny as promiscuous and Forest being the father doesn't line up. Bus Stop Bullshit.



Your Thoughts?