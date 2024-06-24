News about Eagles MMA fighter

I’m not privy to the geo politics in that region but isn’t it weird that these guys attacked a Christian church and they were killed by Russian police? The attack happened in Dagestan and Russians are Christians right? Are the Dagestani extremists trying to get rid of Russian influence in their nation?



Does this have any relation as to why Russia is going after Khabib’s taxes and Khabib’s reluctance to make pro Russian comments in their war against Ukraine? Do Dagestani’s hate Russians?