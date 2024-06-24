  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News about Eagles MMA fighter

"One of the Islamic Terrorists who was Eliminated earlier tonight by the Russian National Guard and Security Forces within the City of Derbent in the Dagestan Region, is believed to be Gadzhimurad Kagirov; a 28-Year-Old MMA Fighter from the City of Makhachkala and a Member of Eagles MMA, an Organization and Fighting Gym established by Former UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov."
1719216142440.png



Not sure how good is this source
 
I believe it

EU security officials: MMA clubs are hotbed for potential extremism

The teenager who killed teacher Samuel Paty had been part of a largely-Chechen MMA club in Paris, a French police official confirmed to Insider.
This is why Khamzat gave that speech after his last fight that if he wasn’t an MMA fighter he would be fighting. These guys have some very extremist thinking.

 
Let's wait until Conor finds out about this.
hq720.jpg
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I believe it

EU security officials: MMA clubs are hotbed for potential extremism

The teenager who killed teacher Samuel Paty had been part of a largely-Chechen MMA club in Paris, a French police official confirmed to Insider.
This is why Khamzat gave that speech after his last fight that if he wasn’t an MMA fighter he would be fighting. These guys have some very extremist thinking.

I don't think Khamzat would've. Couldn't he join the Chechen army or something instead of fleeing to Sweden?
 
usernamee said:
I don't think Khamzat would've. Couldn't he join the Chechen army or something instead of fleeing to Sweden?
He probably fled to Sweden but once he became a know wrestler and UFC fighter he got indoctrinated by Kadyrov. By getting permission to go fight I think he’s talking about getting permission from Kadyrov. They probably want him doing MMA instead of being a foot soldier. I’m just guessing but this is what I think.
 
HuskySamoan said:
I remember Abdulmanap saying he became a coach to help kids avoid crime and religious extremism.
This probably contributes to the divide Khamzat and Khabib have. Although to be honest Khabib has said some pretty crazy stuff too.

Khabib attacks Macron over Islam comments: 'May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature’

Former UFC fighter issues controversial outburst aimed at the French presidents comments surrounding Islam in the wake of the recent terror attacks
It would be hard for Khabib and his family not to be involved in the extremism that envelops that region.
 
I’m not privy to the geo politics in that region but isn’t it weird that these guys attacked a Christian church and they were killed by Russian police? The attack happened in Dagestan and Russians are Christians right? Are the Dagestani extremists trying to get rid of Russian influence in their nation?

Does this have any relation as to why Russia is going after Khabib’s taxes and Khabib’s reluctance to make pro Russian comments in their war against Ukraine? Do Dagestani’s hate Russians?
 
AldoStillGoat said:
This probably contributes to the divide Khamzat and Khabib have. Although to be honest Khabib has said some pretty crazy stuff too.

Khabib attacks Macron over Islam comments: 'May the Almighty disfigure the face of this creature’

Former UFC fighter issues controversial outburst aimed at the French presidents comments surrounding Islam in the wake of the recent terror attacks
It would be hard for Khabib and his family not to be involved in the extremism that envelops that region.
I feel like every one in his community waits for his comments and Khabib has to play the game.
 
I hate Russians and I hate Islamists, so of course I super-duper hate Islamist Russians. Let them all fight each other to the death—and deny them visas to the West in the meantime.
 
Don’t forget the Lynch mob in Dagestan that went hunting for Jews after the massacre on October 7th.

Dagestan and Chechnya are hotbeds for religious extremists.
 
