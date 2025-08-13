  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Newly signed Baysangur Susurkaev from Contender Series will fight at UFC 319 vs Eric Nolan

I would prefer him to not fight so Chimmy's coaching team can focus solely on The Chimster these last few days and on fight night.
 
4 Days? Hell Yeah

%D0%BC%D0%B8%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BD%D1%8C%D0%BA%D0%BE-%D1%85%D0%B0%D0%B1%D0%B8%D0%B1.gif
 
Look at how it shot Khamzat to being a star, doing shit like this helps you but now you have to perform.
 
Quickest turnaround I can remember, mad.

Nolan seems like a lamb to the slaughter here but doesn't seem terrible himself.
 
I'm impressed at the quick turn around, but he took like 4 total strikes in his DWCS fight then kicked the guys tummy in.

Will be funny if Nolan pulls off a massive upset, might throw $20 on him for shits and giggles he's sure to come in at +600 or so.

This puts Baysan in the good graces of both the brass and fans, smart move.
 
