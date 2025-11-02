Media Newly minted champion confident in recovery despite ignoring doctor advice

r1555754_1296x729_16-9.jpg

To an unstoppable force like Alex Pereira, a broken foot is just a mere annoyance.

Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev in the main event at UFC 320 last month. While Pereira made quick work of Ankalaev in 80 seconds, “Poatan” suffered a broken foot in the process. The UFC’s doctors advised Pereira to wear a walking boot for an extended period, which the Brazilian initially did religiously.

However, when hearing he had to keep the boot on for another six weeks, he soured and removed it. The fighter claims to have heard from other sources that wearing a boot for too long could compromise his movement. The alternate information has made him question whether he needs to adhere to everything the doctors are telling him.

Doctors May Not Be the Worst Patients​


Pereira revealed that he can walk fairly well nearly a month after sustaining the injury. Training, however, is currently on the back burner. Because of this, Pereira is not calling his return time yet. The Brazilian is faithful that he is on the right track to recovery, even if he does not follow the instructions of his physicians to the letter.

“The UFC doctors told me wear the boot for another six weeks,” Pereira volunteered to ”MMA Hoje” on Thursday. Was he wearing it during the interview? “No [I’m not wearing it now],” he replied.

Even before the recent break, Alex's feet looked a bit messed from all the years of combat sports


Alex-Pereira-Feet-6865035.jpg
 
