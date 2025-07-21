Pierce 34
Controversy after two newcomers to Canada receive no jail for GTA sex offences
Two newcomers to Canada were sparred jail after admitting to sex offences with some aggravating features. Some are angry with the result, but one lawyer says both aspects of the cases have a long history in Canadian courts.
www.bramptonguardian.com
In one case, the permanent resident was spared jail time, despite aggravating circumstances, so that his ability to sponsor relatives to come to Canada would not be impacted.
In the other, a foreign national in Canada on a student visa was given no jail time, yet his crimes might still result in his removal from Canada.
Much of the controversy is being pushed by some who feel the punishments do not fit the crimes. The first case involves Samarpreet Singh, a Bell technician working inside a woman’s home exposing himself for some 20 minutes while asking inappropriate questions about the victim’s physical attractiveness, including telling her she was “beautiful” and asking if she had a boyfriend. Singh, a resident of India on a work permit, was handed 90-days house arrest, followed by probation for 12 months. The victim in the case said she feels “tethered” to the incident and moved out of the area entirely due to the trauma. Singh’s defence argued he should be spared a custodial sentence (house arrest and above) as it would impact his immigration status.
Then there’s the case of Akashkumar Khant, who was convicted of trying to hire a 15-year-old as a prostitute during a sting operation where Peel police posed as a minor online.
Despite his conviction, Khant originally from India, but now a permanent resident of Canada, argued his status should not be changed by the sentencing as he wants to bring his wife to Canada. “A conviction would lead to severe collateral consequences, such as jeopardizing his immigration status, delaying his citizenship, and preventing him from sponsoring his wife, which would likely result in their separation,” Justice Paul O’Marra said. “These consequences would be disproportionate to the offence and would undermine his rehabilitative progress.” Khant was sentenced to 12-months probation. Both men have plenty of mitigating circumstances, the first is a first-time offender at 23 and has no criminal record. The second has gone to counselling, pleaded guilty, has no criminal record and has a Master’s degree.