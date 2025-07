Muslims Raped More Women in Europe Than Rwanda or Yugoslavia​

Muslims Raped More Women in Europe Than Rwanda or Yugoslavia | Frontpage Mag An ethnic cleansing that governments cover up and no one dares talk about.

I've read that similar is happening in Europe. to complain about the problem though can result in prison times and fines.Sweden has the highest sexual assault rates in the EU. When researchers tried to unravel the cause of the sexual assault epidemic in the country they discovered that “first- and second-generation immigrants constituted the majority of the rape offenders”.Over half of immigrant sex offenders came from the Middle East and Africa.In Malmo, the largest ‘Muslim city’ in Sweden and Europe, where a quarter of the population is Muslim, the study found that 71% of the convicted rapists were immigrants.Swedish authorities tried to prosecute the female lead researcher for releasing those numbers.Sweden’s sexual assault numbers rose sharply after the Muslim migrant crisis, going from around 16,000 in 2015 to over 23,000 in 2023. A previous survey by Sweden’s SVT television after the migrant crisis had found that 58% of convicted rapists were immigrants and that 80% of the rapists who attacked women whom they did not know were immigrants.Assuming that these numbers hold for the general population, Muslims have been responsible for some 40,000 sexual assaults in a country of only 10 million. Those are equivalent to the number of rapes that allegedly took place during the fighting in the former Yugoslavia.A EU parliamentarian noted that “Sweden has the second-highest Muslim immigration rate and the second-highest sexual assault rate in Europe.”In one survey, over 1 in 10 Swedish women reported that they had been raped.In the UK, rapes more than doubled from over 16,000 to over 36,000 during the Muslim migrant crisis. Today they stand at over 67,000 for an increase of over 50,000 or over 300%.1 in 10 women in the UK reported that they were raped.During this same period, the Muslim population rose by over 1 million.In Ireland, sexual assaults rose by 50% from 2012 to 2022. During this same time, the Muslim population in Ireland rose by 60%.The EU’s own statistics report admits that the trend in sexual assaults has “been on the increase since 2015” across the European Union.But not all European Union countries are created equal.Western European countries have some of the highest sexual assault rates and Eastern European countries have some of the lowest rates.In Germany, 8% of women reported they had been raped while in neighboring Poland, only 3% had. Germany has millions of Muslims while Poland has tens of thousands.In 2021, Germany was forced to grapple with the fact that the migrant invaders were responsible for over 13% of sexual assaults despite making up over 2% of the population.At the peak of the migrant crisis, 1,200 women were assaulted in Cologne over New Year’s Eve. The vast majority of those arrested were Arab Muslim male migrants from North Africa.Before the migrant crisis, Germany recorded around 7,000 sexual assaults. By 2023, the numbers had risen to over 12,000.....