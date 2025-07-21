  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Newcomers in Canada commit sexual offences and don't get jailed/deported because judges didn't wanna impact their immigration status.

www.bramptonguardian.com

Controversy after two newcomers to Canada receive no jail for GTA sex offences

Two newcomers to Canada were sparred jail after admitting to sex offences with some aggravating features. Some are angry with the result, but one lawyer says both aspects of the cases have a long history in Canadian courts.
In one case, the permanent resident was spared jail time, despite aggravating circumstances, so that his ability to sponsor relatives to come to Canada would not be impacted.
In the other, a foreign national in Canada on a student visa was given no jail time, yet his crimes might still result in his removal from Canada.

Much of the controversy is being pushed by some who feel the punishments do not fit the crimes. The first case involves Samarpreet Singh, a Bell technician working inside a woman’s home exposing himself for some 20 minutes while asking inappropriate questions about the victim’s physical attractiveness, including telling her she was “beautiful” and asking if she had a boyfriend. Singh, a resident of India on a work permit, was handed 90-days house arrest, followed by probation for 12 months. The victim in the case said she feels “tethered” to the incident and moved out of the area entirely due to the trauma. Singh’s defence argued he should be spared a custodial sentence (house arrest and above) as it would impact his immigration status.

Then there’s the case of Akashkumar Khant, who was convicted of trying to hire a 15-year-old as a prostitute during a sting operation where Peel police posed as a minor online.
Despite his conviction, Khant originally from India, but now a permanent resident of Canada, argued his status should not be changed by the sentencing as he wants to bring his wife to Canada. “A conviction would lead to severe collateral consequences, such as jeopardizing his immigration status, delaying his citizenship, and preventing him from sponsoring his wife, which would likely result in their separation,” Justice Paul O’Marra said. “These consequences would be disproportionate to the offence and would undermine his rehabilitative progress.” Khant was sentenced to 12-months probation. Both men have plenty of mitigating circumstances, the first is a first-time offender at 23 and has no criminal record. The second has gone to counselling, pleaded guilty, has no criminal record and has a Master’s degree.
 
www.bramptonguardian.com

ah yes, the "can't send the murderer back home because his lifestyle would suffer" school of justice.

these people have completely lost the plot when it comes to administering justice.
 
www.bramptonguardian.com

His wife is going to kick his ass... if she ever makes it

Why do liberals want to keeps these shit stains in country? There's enough criminals running around, why import more?
 
I've read that similar is happening in Europe. to complain about the problem though can result in prison times and fines.

Muslims Raped More Women in Europe Than Rwanda or Yugoslavia​

An ethnic cleansing that governments cover up and no one dares talk about.​


www.frontpagemag.com

Muslims Raped More Women in Europe Than Rwanda or Yugoslavia | Frontpage Mag

An ethnic cleansing that governments cover up and no one dares talk about.
Sweden has the highest sexual assault rates in the EU. When researchers tried to unravel the cause of the sexual assault epidemic in the country they discovered that “first- and second-generation immigrants constituted the majority of the rape offenders”.

Over half of immigrant sex offenders came from the Middle East and Africa.

In Malmo, the largest ‘Muslim city’ in Sweden and Europe, where a quarter of the population is Muslim, the study found that 71% of the convicted rapists were immigrants.

Swedish authorities tried to prosecute the female lead researcher for releasing those numbers.

Sweden’s sexual assault numbers rose sharply after the Muslim migrant crisis, going from around 16,000 in 2015 to over 23,000 in 2023. A previous survey by Sweden’s SVT television after the migrant crisis had found that 58% of convicted rapists were immigrants and that 80% of the rapists who attacked women whom they did not know were immigrants.

Assuming that these numbers hold for the general population, Muslims have been responsible for some 40,000 sexual assaults in a country of only 10 million. Those are equivalent to the number of rapes that allegedly took place during the fighting in the former Yugoslavia.

A EU parliamentarian noted that “Sweden has the second-highest Muslim immigration rate and the second-highest sexual assault rate in Europe.”

In one survey, over 1 in 10 Swedish women reported that they had been raped.

In the UK, rapes more than doubled from over 16,000 to over 36,000 during the Muslim migrant crisis. Today they stand at over 67,000 for an increase of over 50,000 or over 300%.

1 in 10 women in the UK reported that they were raped.

During this same period, the Muslim population rose by over 1 million.

In Ireland, sexual assaults rose by 50% from 2012 to 2022. During this same time, the Muslim population in Ireland rose by 60%.

The EU’s own statistics report admits that the trend in sexual assaults has “been on the increase since 2015” across the European Union.

But not all European Union countries are created equal.

Western European countries have some of the highest sexual assault rates and Eastern European countries have some of the lowest rates.

In Germany, 8% of women reported they had been raped while in neighboring Poland, only 3% had. Germany has millions of Muslims while Poland has tens of thousands.

In 2021, Germany was forced to grapple with the fact that the migrant invaders were responsible for over 13% of sexual assaults despite making up over 2% of the population.

At the peak of the migrant crisis, 1,200 women were assaulted in Cologne over New Year’s Eve. The vast majority of those arrested were Arab Muslim male migrants from North Africa.

Before the migrant crisis, Germany recorded around 7,000 sexual assaults. By 2023, the numbers had risen to over 12,000.....
 
I just cannot believe things like this are real. This would not happen anywhere else in the fucking world other than the developed west. Our civilisation probably deserves to collapse, it's committing suicide at a rapidly accelerating rate.
 
www.frontpagemag.com

Were the rape and sexual assault victims also predominantly Muslim? Or maybe 99% non Muslim? 🤔
 
You are all just racist Pearl clutchers.

Keeping women and children safe makes you a neo Nazi far right bigot.

In before "bbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbut the 85% white population commit most of the crimes"
 
Hockey stick to the d*ck should be mandatory for ALL sex offenders.
 
They're openly aiding and abetting rapists and following their personal and political feelings as opposed to sound and objective judgements based on the law. They should be disbarred and thrown in prison for life, honestly. Judges get away with way too much shit, not enough checks and balances on them.
 
Liberals keep assuring us that rape and child abuse will never become an accepted part of Western culture.
 
Yeah Canada is cooked, glazed and ready to serve. Cant believe they double down on being cucks just because Trump. What am I saying? Of course I believe they doubled down on cucks because of Trump. The least surprising thing there is.

Though I am surprised that I read so much about Indians in Canada being such a menace. They seem pretty well behaved here outside of their assault of public bathroom toilets. I interact with them a lot and whole neighborhoods are Indians around where I work because Intel.

I guess we take in considerably less “non professional” Indian immigrants than Canada. So we got all these well off families with two professional parents and Canada the bobs and vagene creeps
 
