Newbie looking for glove recommendations

Simply cannot deal with the stench from the gym-provided equipment anymore

I'm doing a mix of Muay Thai and boxing



I've made the decision on a couple things like mouthguard, shin guards, and hand wraps.



Just need help making the decision on gloves since it's a bigger investment than the other gear.

I'm okay with spending a decent amount of money if the quality and durability are up to par.



I'm looking at the Rival RB10 or RB11 Evolution gloves, but I'm slightly worried about how hard they are on the outside.

I'm going to get separate sparring gloves later down the line when I do actual proper sparring, but we do a lot of partner drills during training sessions.



Should I be looking for an all-purpose training glove for now (if so, please give me a recommendation somewhere in the $50-150 range that has good enough durability for the bag but soft enough for my training partner not to hate me) or are these bag-specific gloves okay since we're not going full swing sparring when training?

Hayabusa T3's also look like a good fit for dual purpose (a bit too hard for proper sparring, but are durable enough for bag work and padded enough for some light training with a partner), but I've also seen here and there that they're "overpriced crap"



Open to completely different recommendations! Thanks