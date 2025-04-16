deadshot138
Victim, 37, whose corpse was sexually abused on NYC subway was hardworking father and family man, heartbroken wife says
“I want him to be remembered as the lively person that he was, that he had so many dreams and so many goals that he wanted to achieve.”
I firmly believe the NYC subway is actually hell on Earth. A woman went through the man's pockets after he went unconscious and someone had sex with his corpse. His cause of death is unknown but he was said to be suffering from liver cirrhosis.