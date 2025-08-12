Shelter will be 150 beds and has a full-time psychiatrist on site, as well as clinical staff and social workers, officials said. Those staying there will also get perks, including culinary, academic classes, yoga, wellness and meditation program.The cost will be $65 million through 2030. Each bed will cost about 87K per bed per year.Why don't they just use the regular homeless shelters?New York City has opened the nation’s first taxpayer-funded shelter just for homeless transgender people — blowing $63 million on what critics have ripped as “progressive political theater.”The Queens shelter, known as Ace’s Places, has 150 beds for trans and gender-nonconforming individuals with nowhere else to sleep, the Department of Social Services announced Tuesday, proudly touting it as “the nation’s first.”It has a full-time psychiatrist on site, as well as clinical staff and social workers, officials said. Those staying there will also get perks, including culinary and GED classes.New York City has opened its first taxpayer-funded shelter dedicated specifically to homeless transgender people, the Department of Social Services announced Tuesday.“New York City has long been a leader in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and protections, and we’reproud to continue that tradition with the opening of the nation’s first city-funded shelter dedicatedto supporting transgender individuals,” DHS administrator Joslyn Carter said.Critics, though, were quick to rip the eye-watering $63 million it will cost the city through 2030.