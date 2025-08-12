  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social New York Opening a $65 Million Dollar Homeless Shelter for Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming People

Shelter will be 150 beds and has a full-time psychiatrist on site, as well as clinical staff and social workers, officials said. Those staying there will also get perks, including culinary, academic classes, yoga, wellness and meditation program.

The cost will be $65 million through 2030. Each bed will cost about 87K per bed per year.

Why don't they just use the regular homeless shelters?

NYC opens first taxpayer-funded transgender homeless shelter in US: ‘Progressive political theater’

New York City has opened the nation’s first taxpayer-funded shelter just for homeless transgender people — blowing $63 million on what critics have ripped as “progressive political theater.”

The Queens shelter, known as Ace’s Places, has 150 beds for trans and gender-nonconforming individuals with nowhere else to sleep, the Department of Social Services announced Tuesday, proudly touting it as “the nation’s first.”

It has a full-time psychiatrist on site, as well as clinical staff and social workers, officials said. Those staying there will also get perks, including culinary and GED classes.

People celebrating at the NYC Pride March.3
New York City has opened its first taxpayer-funded shelter dedicated specifically to homeless transgender people, the Department of Social Services announced Tuesday.

“New York City has long been a leader in advancing LGBTQ+ rights and protections, and we’re
proud to continue that tradition with the opening of the nation’s first city-funded shelter dedicated
to supporting transgender individuals,” DHS administrator Joslyn Carter said.


Critics, though, were quick to rip the eye-watering $63 million it will cost the city through 2030.
 
Would be cheaper to hire a team of people to go around and literally slap every struggling tax payer in the face.
 
Usually against this kind of thing, but transgender people are mentally ill, and it's probably a good idea for homeless ones to have their own shelter. There is probably a considerable amount more of transgendered homeless people in New York per capita than in the rest of the country, so this might be a worthwhile investment.

New York should be using all of the resources that they spend on illegals on citizens anyway.
 
Well, you keep saying these people are mentally ill. This treats them.
 
<Fedor23>

Better that than having every pervert trying to worm their way into a women's shelter.
 
Crazy Source said:
Well, you keep saying these people are mentally ill. This treats them.
Click to expand...
It's funny. The left insists they aren't mentally ill, but this is catering to them because they are mentally ill. The right says they are mentally ill, but are going to complain about and make fun of this anyway.

There really is no winning with anyone. The lot of the country is made up of complete retards.
 
Not against them getting help but considering it's NY, it just feels like pit stop. Give em a nice tune up of estrogen and SSRIs and send them on their way.
 
