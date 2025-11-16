New WW Rankings?

JoeRowe
CHAMP: Islam Makhachev
1. Shavkat Rahkmanov
2. Ian Garry
3. Michael Morales
4. Jack Della
5. Belal Muhammad
6. Sean Brady
7. Carlos Prates
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman
10. Gilbert Burns
How would rank the current top 10 at WW, in terms of merit not opinion. For example I think Morales is the best contender but he hasn't done quite enough to take the #1 spot.
On the other hand Garry's win ovwr Prates has age greatly, while Shavkat's win over Garry has as well. Also Burns loses to Brady & Morales dont look too bad in hindsight.
