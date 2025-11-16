New WW Rankings?

Screenshot_20251116_101923_Chrome.jpg

CHAMP: Islam Makhachev

1. Shavkat Rahkmanov
2. Ian Garry
3. Michael Morales
4. Jack Della
5. Belal Muhammad
6. Sean Brady
7. Carlos Prates
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman
10. Gilbert Burns

How would rank the current top 10 at WW, in terms of merit not opinion. For example I think Morales is the best contender but he hasn't done quite enough to take the #1 spot.

On the other hand Garry's win ovwr Prates has age greatly, while Shavkat's win over Garry has as well. Also Burns loses to Brady & Morales dont look too bad in hindsight.
 
1. Morales
2. Shavkat
3. Garry
4. Muhammad
5. Prates
6. Brady
7. Usman
8. Buckley
9. Edwards
10. Neal (i think neal would beat colby and burns at this point)
 
1. Morales due to activity and dominant fights

2. Shavkat inactivity

3. Garry

4. Prates

5. Usman

6. JDM honestly still overrated here

7. Belal

8. Brady occasionally lays stinker

9. Edwards

10. Buckley
 
CHAMP: Islam Makhachev

1. Shavkat Rahkmanov
2. Ian Garry
3. Michael Morales
4. Jack Della
5. Belal Muhammad
6. Sean Brady
7. Carlos Prates
8. Leon Edwards
9. Kamaru Usman
10. Gilbert Burns

How would rank the current top 10 at WW, in terms of merit not opinion. For example I think Morales is the best contender but he hasn't done quite enough to take the #1 spot.

On the other hand Garry's win ovwr Prates has age greatly, while Shavkat's win over Garry has as well. Also Burns loses to Brady & Morales dont look too bad in hindsight.
1. Morales
2. Shavkat
3. Garry
4. Muhammad
5. Prates
6. Brady
7. Usman
8. Buckley
9. Edwards
10. Neal (i think neal would beat colby and burns at this point)
JDM doesnt exist lol. I get he looked bad vs Islam but still has to be above Belal
 
