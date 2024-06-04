New video shows alleged juvenile Bigfoots

ipowerslapmywife
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 27, 2023
- Messages
- 3,200
- Reaction score
- 7,938
possibly the best evidence since the gimlin film. Lots of critics are claiming it’s children making a spooky video but you can clearly see it’s not that if you pay attention, the legs are very thin and are climbing and jumping out of trees like it’s nothing. They look like actual monkeys but we see them walk upright and this video is filmed where monkeys don’t habitat. I don’t even believe in such a creature but this video has me questioning a lot along with the gimlin video.