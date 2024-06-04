New video shows alleged juvenile Bigfoots

possibly the best evidence since the gimlin film. Lots of critics are claiming it’s children making a spooky video but you can clearly see it’s not that if you pay attention, the legs are very thin and are climbing and jumping out of trees like it’s nothing. They look like actual monkeys but we see them walk upright and this video is filmed where monkeys don’t habitat. I don’t even believe in such a creature but this video has me questioning a lot along with the gimlin video.
 
Its them Brazilian werewolf kids from the 80's
 
So Big Foot moved from Canada to Mexico?

Warm weather must be hell on a big hairy dude like that
 
Also not even the YouTube channel claims its big foot. Only TS does.

"Good morning dear horror lovers. They just sent me that video, it is a camera that monitors a ranch in the south of Chiapas, Mexico.
A friend and I tried to determine if it is some type of ape, but it appears to be human, they have no tail, and the way they move is humanoid?
The owner of the camera is scared. We hope it's wildlife and not something more sinister...
 
HOLA said:
Gibbons definitely one of the GOAT animals. Wonderful trolls.

Hey. That's @lsa cousin...

ipowerslapmywife said:
Any idea where this video was taken?
 
