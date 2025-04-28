International New UK scheme to see fake refugees have rent paid for five years

The UK Government has unveiled a new scheme which will see it offer landlords five years of guaranteed rent, should they accept a fake asylum seeker(s) as a tenant.

The scheme will also see the UK Government pay for all maintenance and repairs in the property, which in normal circumstances would see the landlord foot the bill.

Critics have warned that it’ll see British tenants evicted and put to the bottom of the queue, with five years guaranteed rent being too lucrative to landlords.

There is also concerns over unvetted foreign men being placed in apartment complexes and other neighbourhoods.

Do you think this scheme is a good idea and is it a good use of UK taxpayers’ money?

Labour blasted for 'rolling out the red carpet' for asylum seekers with landlord scheme: 'Enabling invasion of illegals!'

The Home Office is offering landlords a five-year guaranteed full rent deal - at the taxpayer's expense
Talk about making investment properties super lucrative.

Prepare for property and rental prices to go berzerk if this is implemented.
 
How did the UK get this cucked? Where are the normal citizens and politicians? I have never seen a country fall so fast politically to one side. Maybe Germany...
 
