International New UK scheme sees school kids write love letters to fake asylum seekers

In a bid to make undocumented males from third world countries welcome in Britain, the UK Government is trialling a new scheme in Birmingham which sees school kids as young as 5 write ‘valentines cards’ to fake asylum seekers living in nearby hotels.

With many of the fake asylum seekers coming from countries in which the age of consent is as low as 6 - or doesn’t exist at all - the initiative has raised quite a bit of backlash.

What’s your thoughts on 5-year-olds writing love letters to undocumented adult males?





 
