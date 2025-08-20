  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

New UFC signee talks about putting the beat down on sexual deviants

After a impressive performance from Josh Hopkins, he is on the way to the UFC.

He cuts a post fight promo on beating down transgenders, rapists, sex traffickers, child predators vows to make UFC’s heavyweight division great again.



Reminds me of the time Colby beat up a child predator.

 
This is how you get investigated for threatening the president.
 
