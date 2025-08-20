koa pomaikai
After a impressive performance from Josh Hopkins, he is on the way to the UFC.
He cuts a post fight promo on beating down transgenders, rapists, sex traffickers, child predators vows to make UFC’s heavyweight division great again.
Reminds me of the time Colby beat up a child predator.
