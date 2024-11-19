  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

New ufc ranking is out , Islam makhachev remain 1st

Jones is now 2nd and poatan down to 3rd
 
Just a reminder that this Islam dude has ONE TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST A LEGITIMATE LW CONTENDER

He beat on a mid 30's Dustin Poirier who was riding a ONE fight win streak after defeating BSD, less than a year after being sparked by Justin.


Jon should be #1 without question, people have to realize he went up from 205lb to a 265lb limit, the hardest jump in the entire sport by far. Islam isn't beating Shavkat, and he's damn sure not beating Khamzat, DDP, or Izzy. He had his hands full with Volk, he's not beating many if any top WW or MW contenders. Jon is by far the greatest fighter in the UFC, nobody comes close. As long as he's an active fighter and walking through HW's with zero issue, he has to be #1.
 
Just a reminder that this Islam dude has ONE TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST A LEGITIMATE LW CONTENDER

He beat on a mid 30's Dustin Poirier who was riding a ONE fight win streak after defeating BSD, less than a year after being sparked by Justin.
Who was Islam supposed to beat that would've satisfied you? If Gaethje got the title shot instead of fighting Max Holloway at UFC 300 he would've been beaten easier than Poirier was and you'd still be crying about him being in his mid 30s lol.

Oh, and you skipped over him wrecking Charles Oliveira with ease who was on a 11 fight win streak and a top 5 P4P fighter at the time. I guess since it wasn't a title defense you can gloss over it huh.
 
HW is such a weak division I don't think any heavyweight could have any business as P4P #1. Like the way Topuria knocked out Volk and Holloway, there are literally zero heavyweights talented on the level of Volk or Holloway so no fight at HW can give that level of P4P credentials

But the idea that Jones deserves it after beating 42y/o retired Stipe is especially laughable
 
Just a reminder that this Islam dude has ONE TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST A LEGITIMATE LW CONTENDER

He beat on a mid 30's Dustin Poirier who was riding a ONE fight win streak after defeating BSD, less than a year after being sparked by Justin.
Guess we still got Volk glazers / Dagi haters in here...🤡
<{1-11}> <Waaah>
 
lol, this ranking is a joke.
Du Plessis, Topuria and Pantoja should be the top three (order is free), they got the best wins in their divisions.
 
Look, it’s the dungeons & dragons magical enlarge list again. Some dwarves ahead of ogres. Not even the division rankings matter, why get upset over this one?
 
Guess we still got Volk glazers / Dagi haters in here...🤡
<{1-11}> <Waaah>
Just calling it like I see it.


Islam vs Volk 2 was a complete joke, the fight should've never even happened. The guy has one title defense against a semi-legit LW contender, I'm just saying the truth and not getting caught up in the hype. Let me know when he starts racking up defenses against LW fighters.
 
lol, this ranking is a joke.
Du Plessis, Topuria and Pantoja should be the top three (order is free), they got the best wins in their divisions.
Pantoja went to a close decision with Erceg who was ranked #10 at the time. Hard to argue he's a top 3 P4P if he can't show he's levels above a guy like that.

if DDP, Topuria, Pereira, Makhachev etc went to a decision with a guy ranked that low they'd get killed online for it lol.
 
Jones, Pereira, and Topuria should be over Islam, but only educated MMA fans know this

And why the fuck is Belal even in the Top 10 lol

This is pretty sad
 
Pantoja went to a close decision with Erceg who was ranked #10 at the time. Hard to argue he's a top 3 P4P if he can't show he's levels above a guy like that.

if DDP, Topuria, Pereira, Makhachev etc went to a decision with a guy ranked that low they'd get killed online for it lol.
Pantoja is super good, imo P4P #3 behind Islam and Topuria. The in-cage skill display outgrappling other black belts, 2-0 Moreno, 2-0 Royval, that all proves he's P4P elite

Erceg hadn't had a chance to climb the ranks - I know he got clipped by KKF but he's definitely better than #10 and he was having a Reyes vs Jones kind of night (minus the robbery)
 
Jones, Pereira, and Topuria should be over Islam, but only educated MMA fans know this
Pereira got knocked out a year and a half ago lol. He hasn't had a single win since to overlook that and take #1 P4P status.

Double champ status is impressive yes but he's fought two former champions returning from inactivity and injury, a short notice rematch with Prochazka and a harder than expected fight with the then #8 Rountree.

To top it off, he hasn't even cemented his status undeniably as the #1 LHW until he defeats Ankalaev. He's the betting underdog. Same thing with Jones being the underdog to Aspinall currently.

Not saying either guy lose to those challengers. But there is at least a large perception they may not be the best fighter in their divisions. Islam by comparison is unquestionably the best LW in the world & will be favored over any challenger, obviously including Tsarukyan in the rematch.

If Pereira can defeat Ankalaev or Jones can defeat Aspinall, they will have a much stronger case to take the #1 P4P spot than they have today.
 
Just a reminder that this Islam dude has ONE TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST A LEGITIMATE LW CONTENDER

He beat on a mid 30's Dustin Poirier who was riding a ONE fight win streak after defeating BSD, less than a year after being sparked by Justin.


Jon should be #1 without question, people have to realize he went up from 205lb to a 265lb limit, the hardest jump in the entire sport by far. Islam isn't beating Shavkat, and he's damn sure not beating Khamzat, DDP, or Izzy. He had his hands full with Volk, he's not beating many if any top WW or MW contenders. Jon is by far the greatest fighter in the UFC, nobody comes close. As long as he's an active fighter and walking through HW's with zero issue, he has to be #1.
You talk like he didn't already clear out most of the division on the come up . Arman is the top contender now and Islam already has a win over him from years ago.
 
