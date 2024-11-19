New ufc ranking is out , Islam makhachev remain 1st

Elegant said: Jones, Pereira, and Topuria should be over Islam, but only educated MMA fans know this Click to expand...

Pereira got knocked out a year and a half ago lol. He hasn't had a single win since to overlook that and take #1 P4P status.Double champ status is impressive yes but he's fought two former champions returning from inactivity and injury, a short notice rematch with Prochazka and a harder than expected fight with the then #8 Rountree.To top it off, he hasn't even cemented his status undeniably as the #1 LHW until he defeats Ankalaev. He's the betting underdog. Same thing with Jones being the underdog to Aspinall currently.Not saying either guy lose to those challengers. But there is at least a large perception they may not be the best fighter in their divisions. Islam by comparison is unquestionably the best LW in the world & will be favored over any challenger, obviously including Tsarukyan in the rematch.If Pereira can defeat Ankalaev or Jones can defeat Aspinall, they will have a much stronger case to take the #1 P4P spot than they have today.