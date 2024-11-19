New ufc ranking is out , Islam makhachev remain 1st

Just a reminder that this Islam dude has ONE TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST A LEGITIMATE LW CONTENDER
He beat on a mid 30's Dustin Poirier who was riding a ONE fight win streak after defeating BSD, less than a year after being sparked by Justin.
Guess we still got Volk glazers / Dagi haters in here...
Just calling it like I see it.
lol, this ranking is a joke.
Du Plessis, Topuria and Pantoja should be the top three (order is free), they got the best wins in their divisions.
Pantoja is super good, imo P4P #3 behind Islam and Topuria. The in-cage skill display outgrappling other black belts, 2-0 Moreno, 2-0 Royval, that all proves he's P4P elitePantoja went to a close decision with Erceg who was ranked #10 at the time. Hard to argue he's a top 3 P4P if he can't show he's levels above a guy like that.
if DDP, Topuria, Pereira, Makhachev etc went to a decision with a guy ranked that low they'd get killed online for it lol.
Jones, Pereira, and Topuria should be over Islam, but only educated MMA fans know this
Jon should be #1 without question, people have to realize he went up from 205lb to a 265lb limit, the hardest jump in the entire sport by far. Islam isn't beating Shavkat, and he's damn sure not beating Khamzat, DDP, or Izzy. He had his hands full with Volk, he's not beating many if any top WW or MW contenders. Jon is by far the greatest fighter in the UFC, nobody comes close. As long as he's an active fighter and walking through HW's with zero issue, he has to be #1.