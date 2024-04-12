News New UFC Gloves

Dimbis

Dimbis

White Belt
@White
Joined
Aug 1, 2019
Messages
140
Reaction score
201


New gloves are coming out for the UFC. They went with a company based out of WA who started by developing football gear, and not Whitman.

Here’s what they’re all about:
-New way it straps around the wrist to prevent hooking
-New padding inside
-New finger cuts that allow fighters to close their fists easier
-They say they’re “lighter”, I’m not sure how that works. Maybe they’re still 4 oz, but mostly just the padding?
-New sizing protocols for women and men for a better fit.
-Gold color for championship fights. Not sure if only the champ gets to wear them, or both fighters.
-Different gloves for different fights. Ex. DWCS gloves are blue, TUF gloves have “TUF” on them
-Sides of the hand are now lightly padded to cover the bone

Edit: Forgot to mention that they tested these gloves in Contender Series fights without public knowledge. The testing was for the whole season and changes were made based off the feedback fighters gave.

https://www.youtube.com/live/cX40fC-dm0s?si=SjQublF5-OUad1FM
 
Last edited:
So here are the gloves. They are basically just lighter, better wrist support, and different colors.
They will not be worn for UFC 300. They will be officially worn in a couple of months.




I am also not sure what the difference between the gold and black models are.
Seems like the gold will be for 5 round fights or maybe just championship fights.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
So here are the gloves. They are basically just lighter, better wrist support, and different colors.
They will not be worn for UFC 300. They will be officially worn in a couple of months.




I am also not sure what the difference between the gold and black models are.
Seems like the gold will be for 5 round fights or maybe just championship fights.
Click to expand...

Thank you, sir! I didn’t know how to get these photos in the thread, but this is perfect.
 
Who will have the honor to be the first fightet to poke someone's eyes out with deez badboys?!
 
Dimbis said:
They said the finger cut outs make it easier to close your fist up. According to their testing, they saw a reduction in eye pokes, but they can’t be too positive u til they really start using them.
Click to expand...

Where/how did they see a reduction in eye pokes? How were they tested?
 
I heard her say Gold gloves are only for championship rounds, how’s that supposed to work?

Spend the entire minute between rounds 3-4 to change gloves again??
 
Iroh said:
Where/how did they see a reduction in eye pokes? How were they tested?
Click to expand...
They were tested in the contender series. 10 weeks of the fights, compared the results from one season to the other. They received feedback at that time as well and made changes.
 
Dimbis said:
They said the finger cut outs make it easier to close your fist up. According to their testing, they saw a reduction in eye pokes, but they can’t be too positive u til they really start using them.
Click to expand...
I don't see how that fixes eyepokes tbh.

The issue was never that fighters needed the gloves to be easier to close into a fist. The whole effectiveness of the Pride gloves came from the resistance when trying to open the hand up. The gloves in their relaxed state forced your hand into making a fist (or atleast close to that).

Guess we'll have to wait and see. Either way I'm glad they are at least trying. Eyepokes are nasty and ruin fights as much as careers.
 
Fatback96 said:
I heard her say Gold gloves are only for championship rounds, how’s that supposed to work?

Spend the entire minute between rounds 3-4 to change gloves again??
Click to expand...
I guess the script was off. They confirmed after the video that the gloves will be used for all 5 rounds.
 
Doesn't say much about eye pokes but maybe it does address them but the UFC doesn't want to call attention to the fact that they were happening in the first place
 
Rorschachxx said:
I don't see how that fixes eyepokes tbh.

The issue was never that fighters needed the gloves to be easier to close into a fist. The whole effectiveness of the Pride gloves came from the resistance when trying to open the hand up. The gloves in their relaxed state forced your hand into making a fist (or atleast close to that).

Guess we'll have to wait and see. Either way I'm glad they are at least trying. Eyepokes are nasty and ruin fights as much as careers.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Some media members asked about that, but they basically just said “we can’t get rid of eye pokes completely, but we hope this really limits them”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,794
Messages
55,382,648
Members
174,755
Latest member
tufferthanu

Share this page

Back
Top