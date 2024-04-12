New gloves are coming out for the UFC. They went with a company based out of WA who started by developing football gear, and not Whitman.Here’s what they’re all about:-New way it straps around the wrist to prevent hooking-New padding inside-New finger cuts that allow fighters to close their fists easier-They say they’re “lighter”, I’m not sure how that works. Maybe they’re still 4 oz, but mostly just the padding?-New sizing protocols for women and men for a better fit.-Gold color for championship fights. Not sure if only the champ gets to wear them, or both fighters.-Different gloves for different fights. Ex. DWCS gloves are blue, TUF gloves have “TUF” on them-Sides of the hand are now lightly padded to cover the boneEdit: Forgot to mention that they tested these gloves in Contender Series fights without public knowledge. The testing was for the whole season and changes were made based off the feedback fighters gave.