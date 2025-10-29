New Tom Aspinall nickname options after UFC 321…vote for your favorite!!

DiazSlap
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 2,771
- Reaction score
- 5,256
1) Asspinfail
2) Gassedpinall
3) Aspinfraud
4) Aspiringactorall
5) Ascantseeatall
6) Asshurtsyall
7) Askwhyubooingall
Pick your favorite!
Shout to all the highly intelligent Sherdog elite such as myself and @Only Here for Attachments , @b00tysweat , @Othman , @Mind Mine and our fallen brother @Aurelian.
2) Gassedpinall
3) Aspinfraud
4) Aspiringactorall
5) Ascantseeatall
6) Asshurtsyall
7) Askwhyubooingall
Pick your favorite!
Shout to all the highly intelligent Sherdog elite such as myself and @Only Here for Attachments , @b00tysweat , @Othman , @Mind Mine and our fallen brother @Aurelian.