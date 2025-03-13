New Thug Rose Training video 🙏🏻

RoseHDCovington
✓\Featured~Prelim~Poster✓\ aka your enemy for life
@Yellow
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2024
- Messages
- 227
- Reaction score
- 377
What's wrong with that?Is she giving her dog an ice bath? Lol
What's wrong with that?
https://www.pethealthnetwork.com/dog-health/dog-diseases-conditions-a-z/using-cold-therapy-dogsSeems pretty cruel to intentionally induce stress onto loving pet that has no choice in the matter. That's not a St Bernard, Husky, or Newfoundland that can tolerate frigid temps. I can assure you that her dog was not enjoying that at all.