New Thug Rose Training video 🙏🏻

Haters be damned, C cup, big booty Rose is gonna be champ once again

Screenshot_20250313-184656~2.png
 
Always tooting for rose especially because she had to endure molestation from her husband abuser
 
Eh, I think she's washed. Easily one of the most exciting women in big fights thou, KO'ed two that were/are absolute monsters that pretty much dominating everyone else. And also didnt look the part. Also seemed insane to me that someone so pedestrian looking could KO people like that.

She's def. on a downturn IMO unless we see some sparks in her next fight.
 
RoseHDCovington said:
What's wrong with that?
Click to expand...

Seems pretty cruel to intentionally induce stress onto loving pet that has no choice in the matter. That's not a St Bernard, Husky, or Newfoundland that can tolerate frigid temps. I can assure you that her dog was not enjoying that at all.
 
