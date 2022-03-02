Lights Out 101
Living Deliciously
Couldn’t find a thread on here about this show, but it’s absolutely phenomenal with an engaging mystery. I recommend all the Sherbro’s to check it out.
Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.
