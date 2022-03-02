  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Television New thriller series ‘Severance’ ***S1 streaming free on Roku until January 19th***

Couldn’t find a thread on here about this show, but it’s absolutely phenomenal with an engaging mystery. I recommend all the Sherbro’s to check it out.

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

6EF50547-DF54-4961-9800-BF06D09C282B.jpeg

929844AC-611B-4132-817E-76A6ED4CEFF9.jpeg

 
Watched Ep 1 and show is F'ing weird. No likeable characters. I guess I'll watch Ep 2 and see if it gets better and see about the mysterious stuff.
 
Watching it at this very moment.

it’s kind of meh. I think I’m on episode 4.
 
giphy.gif
 
Watched Ep 2 and still no urge to binge the rest. Still weird. The "work" they be doing reminds me of Locke pressing the button after Desmond stopped pressing the button.
 
Watched maybe 3 episodes and nothing funny about this "dark comedy" shit show. Not entertaining either.
 
i am enjoying this like four episodes in, can be a little slow and its very cerebral but i am digging it and i have laughed at the comic relief guys dialogue
 
We tried 4 episodes and got nothing from it. It’s very slow and I couldn’t gain interest in a single character. Not for me.
 
Gave this a shot and it didn't take for me. I may start Raised by Woves or Tales from The Loop.
 
It is the absolute best thing that I have watched this year.

If you happen to be on Apple+, check out Slow Horses. Very good.
 
This show was excellent. And the final episode was like a masterpiece. Can't wait for season 2. I saw the show (jokingly) described as:

"Severance is the costliest, most expensive, most effective attack ad on IBM that Apple has made since 1984."
 
I found the entire season to be an absolute masterpiece and the final episode transitioned to "edge of my fucking seat what the fuck it going to happen" seamlessly

can't wait for season 2 too.
 
One of the best shows I’ve seen in a while. It was fantastic.
 
they really stuck the landing with the finale.

hopefully they dont shit the bed in season 2 like other shows that had a prominent season 1 based off a mystery.

im worried its going to be another prison break or westworld
 
I just finished the last episode and it’s a banger for sure, when is the second season cause they cliffhangered the shit out of it

if you have the patience and the brains for it this is a good ass show solid 8/10 overall
 
