New study uncovers frightening consequences of drinking artificially sweetened beverages

payton
⛤
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 3,459
- Reaction score
- 8,851
A recent study presented at Nutrition 2025, an annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, found some shocking, if not downright frightening, correlations between drinking artificially sweetened beverages and diabetes. The study took place over a 30-year time period and found that people who regularly consumed diet beverages or drinks sweetened with saccharin were more than two times as likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who rarely consumed them.
According to the researchers conducting the study, that equates to a 129% higher risk of contracting
more: https://www.aol.com/study-uncovers-frightening-consequences-drinking-174900072.html