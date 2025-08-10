  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

New study uncovers frightening consequences of drinking artificially sweetened beverages

Jul 18, 2024
3,459
8,851
artificial-sweeteners.jpg



A recent study presented at Nutrition 2025, an annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, found some shocking, if not downright frightening, correlations between drinking artificially sweetened beverages and diabetes. The study took place over a 30-year time period and found that people who regularly consumed diet beverages or drinks sweetened with saccharin were more than two times as likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who rarely consumed them.
According to the researchers conducting the study, that equates to a 129% higher risk of contracting

more: https://www.aol.com/study-uncovers-frightening-consequences-drinking-174900072.html
 
