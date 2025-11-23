New Stargate series confirmed on Prime. Not a reboot, but a continuation!

Spoiler

Cliffs for what we know:It is its own chapter in the franchise, and def not a reboot. Will be made so new viewers can jump in without prior knowledge, but is faithful to the series for the fans who kept it alive, according to the showrunner.The big creatives involved are:Martin Garo is the showrunner, who worked as on as a writer of SG1/SGA, and eventually producer on Atlantis.Brad wright, co-creator writer of SG1/Atlantis is on as a consulting producer .Joseph Mallozi, another of the great writers of SG1/Atlantis also consulting producer on the new show. He's the guy that made the criminally underrated Dark Matter (not that shitty Apple TV show), another victim of the SyFy network cancelling all the best shows. It was a blasphemy that they kept that terrible Killjoys show on the air instead.These three are the writing goats, with Mallozi making my fav, SG1's Groundhog Day-like episodeThey even have the creators of the OG film as exec producers, Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, that is so freaking cool.I'm cautiously optimistic, and glad it's only in the works now with Jennifer Salke long axed. She was the Kathleen Kennedy of Prime.I hope it's great, and we get some veteran stars in supporting roles/cameos, with a brand new cast.I really want Atlantis and SG Universe to get fleshed out in the process, especially the latter. SGU started off rough, but S2 was incredible and left the air with so many unanswered questions, though it did give us one of the greatest scenes in sci-fi anything.The timing couldn't be better, as I'm rewatching it all through the fresh lens of my gf, who never saw any of it outside the OG film. Right now we're on S8 of SG1 and a few episodes into Atlantis, watching them back to back like it was when they aired together.