New Stargate series confirmed on Prime. Not a reboot, but a continuation!

Cliffs for what we know:

It is its own chapter in the franchise, and def not a reboot. Will be made so new viewers can jump in without prior knowledge, but is faithful to the series for the fans who kept it alive, according to the showrunner.

The big creatives involved are:

Martin Garo is the showrunner, who worked as on as a writer of SG1/SGA, and eventually producer on Atlantis.

Brad wright, co-creator writer of SG1/Atlantis is on as a consulting producer .

Joseph Mallozi, another of the great writers of SG1/Atlantis also consulting producer on the new show. He's the guy that made the criminally underrated Dark Matter (not that shitty Apple TV show), another victim of the SyFy network cancelling all the best shows. It was a blasphemy that they kept that terrible Killjoys show on the air instead.

These three are the writing goats, with Mallozi making my fav, SG1's Groundhog Day-like episode
1zlJYGK.gif


They even have the creators of the OG film as exec producers, Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, that is so freaking cool.

I'm cautiously optimistic, and glad it's only in the works now with Jennifer Salke long axed. She was the Kathleen Kennedy of Prime.

I hope it's great, and we get some veteran stars in supporting roles/cameos, with a brand new cast.

I really want Atlantis and SG Universe to get fleshed out in the process, especially the latter. SGU started off rough, but S2 was incredible and left the air with so many unanswered questions, though it did give us one of the greatest scenes in sci-fi anything.


The timing couldn't be better, as I'm rewatching it all through the fresh lens of my gf, who never saw any of it outside the OG film. Right now we're on S8 of SG1 and a few episodes into Atlantis, watching them back to back like it was when they aired together.
 
I'm cautiously optimistic, as the original TV show runners are back, and hopefully they'll cancel out whatever Amazon stink there'll be. Stargate SG-1 is my favorite sci fi, even ahead of Star Trek, so am I happy about this news?

Fuck yeah. Have a downloaded star gate pack with all episodes and movies in correct Watch order and all filler episodes removed ( except grounhog episode ). They better not fuck it up.
 
Dont have high hopes. Original cast and series captured the movie in TV form that naturally ran it course. Atlantis cast, writing and stories just didnt work.
 
I reslly liked Universe till it got a little weird at end. Hope its like that was .
 
Loved SG 1 growing up. Some of my fondest memories with my dad are watching the show. Not sure how it holds up, but love it anyway.
 
KaNesDeath said:
Dont have high hopes. Original cast and series captured the movie in TV form that naturally ran it course. Atlantis cast, writing and stories just didnt work.
"Atlantis cast, writing and stories just didnt work."

GtehMVP said:
"Atlantis cast, writing and stories just didnt work."

lol

It just didnt work for me. Cast was filled with stereotypical characters who looked and acted their part. Writing pre-dated Marvel movie format of undercutting every scene with humor. Felt more like a live action saturday morning cartoon.

SG-1 had this same problem towards the end. Especially when Jack was promoted and that other actor became team lead.
 
KaNesDeath said:
lol

It just didnt work for me. Cast was filled with stereotypical characters who looked and acted their part. Writing pre-dated Marvel movie format of undercutting every scene with humor. Felt more like a live action saturday morning cartoon.

SG-1 had this same problem towards the end. Especially when Jack was promoted and that other actor became team lead.
I hear ya on the Marvel humour, but SG1 was always similar to that. Sheppard is basically the Jack of Atlantis. They could be silly and corny at times, but that made the serious moments stand out more. Jack and Sheppard both knew when to put someone down and make the difficult decisions.

Compared to Kurt Russel's Jack, if you jump to Sg1 right away, it's a bit jarring, but Macgyver wins you over quickly. He had a better supporting cast, especially early on. There's no replacing Jack, Daniel Jackson (have to say his full name), Teal'c and Carter. Ben Browder did a good job in S9/10. He was basically Crichton from Farscape again, and that's an acquired taste; l love Farscape though. I wish he and Claudia Black just crossed over as their Farscape characters, could always use more Rygel.


Atlantis started off strong/darker waking the Wraith who kill the Terminator 2 baddy, but the tone changed quickly. It didn't start getting great for me until Momoa joins the team, and Dr Weir gets replaced. Momoa was their Teal'c, not as good, but good enough, and great in his way once he grew with the character. They were firing on all cylinders long before S5, wish we got more.

It's not for everyone I guess, but I loved it all. SGU took a darker/more serious BSG-like tone, it just needed more time. What a shame it got axed, as it also shortened the Atlantis run, which was equally shitty!

Going through it all again currently, they both hold up, I'm SGU will too. I'm streaming them on MGM through prime. Once Atlantis and S8 of SG1 start, the visual quality is excellent, far better than the torrents I have them on, even the 1080p versions once Atlantis/S8 starting shooting in full HD.
 
I remember watching sg1 as a kid. If memory serves it was good, but damned if I can recall much details.
 
I tried watching a couple of the Stargate series they ran in the early 2000s. I don’t know why sci-do was done so poorly at that time.
That fucking show Firefly, or even more boring Star Wars or whatever - that shit was awful.

The Expanse was the only good sci-fi shoe to come out of that decade.

But if they write this one well, I’m in.
 
