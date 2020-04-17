Rebel_LioN
I might fuck around and get some In-N-Out tomorrow actually..
Can’t a man follow his dreams?
No. He can’t.
Nope that is 100% Tyron mate.
I know hes got like 4 kids.Is he married? lol
Anyway,I warmed up to Tyron over the years,but this rap thing makes me wonder if i was wrong. Not because its terrible(which it is)
I can forgive that part,but this gangster shit he perpetuates is nothing like him at all,and I dont understand why he would go that route. Yeah im sure he likes to listen to that shit,but he aint that dude.
First,I like his skills.what is there to like about woodley?
he's constantly whining - everytime he opens his mouth I expect some sort of negative self pity
First,I like his skills.
Secondly I was impressed by him at a press conference he had in nyc. New York fight fans are the most disrespectful assholes in the entire world,and I liked the way he handles them.
He dont let them get under his skin at all.
I bet if we trashed his music hed get pissed tho.