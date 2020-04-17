Media (New Song) Who is Woodley in/out of love with?

This foo hanging out with a bunch of busters. None of them have the guts to tell him how corny his rapping is.

Or maybe they’re all cornballs too. A bunch of old head wannabe’s.
 
I know hes got like 4 kids.Is he married? lol

Anyway,I warmed up to Tyron over the years,but this rap thing makes me wonder if i was wrong. Not because its terrible(which it is)
I can forgive that part,but this gangster shit he perpetuates is nothing like him at all,and I dont understand why he would go that route. Yeah im sure he likes to listen to that shit,but he aint that dude.
 
Oh.

I just listened to the track in OP.

wow.
 
4965-201498-in-n-out-burger-toronto.jpg
 
but that puppy dog face so puuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuurrfect
 
Fallin’ in and out of love in and out of love with you, Fallin’ in and out of love in and out of love with you.
 
Poor guy doesn’t know when the ufc will be back to putting on fights so he had to resort to his backup plan
<{Heymansnicker}>
 
HHJ said:
I know hes got like 4 kids.Is he married? lol

Anyway,I warmed up to Tyron over the years,but this rap thing makes me wonder if i was wrong. Not because its terrible(which it is)
I can forgive that part,but this gangster shit he perpetuates is nothing like him at all,and I dont understand why he would go that route. Yeah im sure he likes to listen to that shit,but he aint that dude.
Click to expand...

what is there to like about woodley?

he's constantly whining - everytime he opens his mouth I expect some sort of negative self pity
 
ArmenianAssasin said:
what is there to like about woodley?

he's constantly whining - everytime he opens his mouth I expect some sort of negative self pity
Click to expand...
First,I like his skills.
Secondly I was impressed by him at a press conference he had in nyc. New York fight fans are the most disrespectful assholes in the entire world,and I liked the way he handles them.
He dont let them get under his skin at all.
I bet if we trashed his music hed get pissed tho.
 
HHJ said:
First,I like his skills.
Secondly I was impressed by him at a press conference he had in nyc. New York fight fans are the most disrespectful assholes in the entire world,and I liked the way he handles them.
He dont let them get under his skin at all.
I bet if we trashed his music hed get pissed tho.
Click to expand...

i just don't see how anyone in the right might would advise that anything close to not being complete garbage

the guy is so full of himself and has such a victim mentality - I can't stand it
 
