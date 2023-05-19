  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

New Sleep Token Drops Today

deadshot138

deadshot138

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 30, 2014
Messages
24,142
Reaction score
22,088


Most of the album has been on YouTube for months but today is the official release. Will definitely buy a copy just to support the band.
 
Not sure what I think of it after my first listen, I'm almost disappointed, might need a few more listens though
 
rikwebb said:
Not sure what I think of it after my first listen, I'm almost disappointed, might need a few more listens though
Click to expand...
They definitely led with the harder hitting songs as singles, everything else is pretty soft by comparison.
 
Crawler89 said:
this is a band i dont get.
well, I get it, theyre different!

but its all so fake and gross feeling
Click to expand...
They're professional musicians. Far be it from us to ask them to suck ass at their job for our own enjoyment. They're undoubtedly talented, you can just tell some of the songs were written with the intention of going viral on TikTok
 
deadshot138 said:
They're professional musicians. Far be it from us to ask them to suck ass at their job for our own enjoyment. They're undoubtedly talented, you can just tell some of the songs were written with the intention of going viral on TikTok
Click to expand...

i dont understand what them being professional musicians or sucking ass has to do with it either.

Its just such a forced thing. it feels so gross.
 
Crawler89 said:
i dont understand what them being professional musicians or sucking ass has to do with it either.

Its just such a forced thing. it feels so gross.
Click to expand...
How is it forced? The transitions are clunky? I can think of maybe one track I'd erase from the album because it's so out of place. After listening more, the album has grown on me. Damn near a masterpiece. What does them being professional musicians matter? Their genre blending makes their music accessible to a wider audience, generating more revenue. Not everyone can be the greatest metal vocalist of all time and work at a beer factory like Lord Worm from Cryptopsy.
 
That sounds like complete garbage.
Is the old sleep token just as terrible?
Im glad we could knock this out in an afternoon.




Btw.
While this is not my jam, I appreciate ya spreading music around.
dont let my opinion sway ya.
Have a nice Dayyyyy
 
deadshot138 said:
How is it forced? The transitions are clunky? I can think of maybe one track I'd erase from the album because it's so out of place. After listening more, the album has grown on me. Damn near a masterpiece. What does them being professional musicians matter? Their genre blending makes their music accessible to a wider audience, generating more revenue. Not everyone can be the greatest metal vocalist of all time and work at a beer factory like Lord Worm from Cryptopsy.
Click to expand...

your the one that brought them up being musicians or whatever as if I was supposed to give a fuck. john pretrucci is considered a guitar god and I cant stand most of his shit.

they music sounds and feels unathletic and forced. like its all done to be viral or get likes cause its "different" when its really just uninteresting and shallow. congrats you blend genres! as if it hasnt been done a million times, and a million times better.

its like if imagine dragons tried to be more edgy. it sounds like a boy band got introduced to some post rock and was like "yeah, lets add some hair gel and tik tok filters"
 


Ok I see the complaints about the new material if you compare it to Sundowning or their second release. This is some of the best music I've heard. I still like the new album but it's not on par with what they've put out in the past. There's speculation this could be their last album since it's the last of a trilogy.
 
Drivel... I've been seeing their name and image around and never gave them a listen til the op... If that track is representative of their sound then it's cookie cutter pop disguised as edgy bullshit. When Cory Taylor openly supports your band you know it's soulless. People love Disturbed and Justin Bieber so I'm sure this band will sell downloads but puking out a formula and convincing simpleton rubes to latch onto the formula does not good music make...
 
Damn so almost 2 years to the day from TMBTE. New song is kinda "accessible" but still has some touching melodies
 
Jesus Christ it never surprises me that Sherdog has some of the most braindead responses when it comes to art.

Sleep Token is fucking incredible. Best band in years and you have untalented hacks in these comments calling them "drivel" and "wannabes".

"Emergence" is great. The sax/jazz at the end was soothing. Great experience.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,579
Messages
57,037,713
Members
175,512
Latest member
Cturcot1

Share this page

Back
Top