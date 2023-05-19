New Sleep Token Drops Today

deadshot138
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 30, 2014
- Messages
- 24,142
- Reaction score
- 22,088
Most of the album has been on YouTube for months but today is the official release. Will definitely buy a copy just to support the band.
They definitely led with the harder hitting songs as singles, everything else is pretty soft by comparison.Not sure what I think of it after my first listen, I'm almost disappointed, might need a few more listens though
They're professional musicians. Far be it from us to ask them to suck ass at their job for our own enjoyment. They're undoubtedly talented, you can just tell some of the songs were written with the intention of going viral on TikTokthis is a band i dont get.
well, I get it, theyre different!
but its all so fake and gross feeling
They're professional musicians. Far be it from us to ask them to suck ass at their job for our own enjoyment. They're undoubtedly talented, you can just tell some of the songs were written with the intention of going viral on TikTok
How is it forced? The transitions are clunky? I can think of maybe one track I'd erase from the album because it's so out of place. After listening more, the album has grown on me. Damn near a masterpiece. What does them being professional musicians matter? Their genre blending makes their music accessible to a wider audience, generating more revenue. Not everyone can be the greatest metal vocalist of all time and work at a beer factory like Lord Worm from Cryptopsy.i dont understand what them being professional musicians or sucking ass has to do with it either.
Its just such a forced thing. it feels so gross.
How is it forced? The transitions are clunky? I can think of maybe one track I'd erase from the album because it's so out of place. After listening more, the album has grown on me. Damn near a masterpiece. What does them being professional musicians matter? Their genre blending makes their music accessible to a wider audience, generating more revenue. Not everyone can be the greatest metal vocalist of all time and work at a beer factory like Lord Worm from Cryptopsy.
LOLGhost wannabes. imho