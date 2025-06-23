I am finding the episodes so far pretty lackluster. Particuarly the Beth episode was just a string of fast paced lines thrown at you. There were some funny lines like the Cisco set up.



I didn't laugh much in this and a whole lot of it seemed to be pandering to randomness and memes e.g the guy claiming he invented 'living rent free in your head'' ... it's also been around a long time already, used here religiously, so I'm not sure why they suddenly decided to drop it in as the writer had just heard his daughter say it or something.



It's stil better than most things on, but with the lenghty gap and this recovery it is giving me mid-season archer vibes. They got away with this before but lifted it up with the rick and 2 crows and then the prime rick finale.



My defence for rick and morty to people who didn;t like it is that it is more nuanced and has a lot of deep humour, but this seems to be going in the direction for people who didn't understand that sort of humour. It's getting dumber.