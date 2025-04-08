Crime New Poll shows Obama would destroy Trump if they both ran in 2028

It was a poll of of 1100 people, going 53-47 in Obama's direction with nearly a 3% margin of error.

Plus, polls also said Kamala would beat Trump. See how that went.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
It was a poll of of 1100 people.
There where plenty of FOX polls before elections that where around 1,000 and supporters where dancing around.
 


Biggest trading partner oh dead cat bounce today.
 
If it was right now maybe when even some Trump supporters are doubting these tariffs but by 2028 when Trump's decisions have been totally vindicated and America is prospering bigly like never before and even the wokist liberals will be begging Trump to stay in for a 3rd term then I think it will be a different story.
 
Yo id vote obmama over trunk ne day, 4 r PoCs
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
That's true, who would you say is charismatic like those two for the democrats now?
Rosa_DeLauro_118th_Congress.jpeg
 
Democrats would go all in for Obama. Republicans would go all in for Trump.

Meanwhile alternatives are unelectable. A vote 3rd or 4th party is a waste of a vote according to them.
 
