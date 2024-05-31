Relationship New Phone, who dis?

I made the executive decision to upgrade the wife and my phones last night. For a cool $1700, the deed is done.

Are you kidding me????

Oh I almost forgot, they were like, "You can trade it in and get UP TO $800 credit."

I was like, oh that's cool let me check my trade in value...

$10

<{afrobol}>

I ended up getting the Google Pixel 8 Pro and got the wife the Google Pixel 8a

When did phones get so expensive?

One of my friends was asking me why I didn't get an iPhone.

Cuz I'm 38.

What phones do you have? I'll give $11 for them.

@Woldog THREAD OF THE YEAR
 
hi-res-3dd1175540a31ce3e10690eee771e579_crop_exact.jpg
 
Batjester said:
This is why I still rock a Galaxy S8 or maybe S9? Fuck if I know or care.
OH AND I ALMOST FRIGGIN FORGOT THANK YOU FOR REMINDING ME...THE REASON I GOT THE PHONE.

THE RAPID CHARGING STOPPED WORKING AFTER SOME MANATORY UPDATE. BEFORE THAT? PHONE WORKED LIKE A PEACH. IS THAT AN EXPRESSION? IDK SOUNDS LIKE SOMETHING DOESN'T IT???

ANYWAY.
 
THE Red Beard said:
OH AND I ALMOST FRIGGIN FORGOT THANK YOU FOR REMINDING ME...THE REASON I GOT THE PHONE.

THE RAPID CHARGING STOPPED WORKING AFTER SOME MANATORY UPDATE. BEFORE THAT? PHONE WORKED LIKE A PEACH. IS THAT AN EXPRESSION? IDK SOUNDS LIKE SOMETHING DOESN'T IT???

ANYWAY.
That's how they fuck you. My phone is so old they aren't even supporting it anymore.
 
THEN OH MY GOSH THEN...WIFE IS LIKE WE NEED A SCREEN PROTECTOR AND A CASE. WHAT A RACKET!!!!!

I got an Otter Box for $65.

I also got a car charger.

Why?
 
Batjester said:
That's how they fuck you. My phone is so old they aren't even supporting it anymore.
This is it isn't it? I'm going to say something I NEVER dreamed I'd say.

BACK IN MY DAY...phones came with the service.

Back in my day...

giphy.webp
 
I'm big into gadgets and enjoy testing out phones.

I have four active phones, and a bunch stored away in drawers.

Main: Google Pixel 7 Pro
Work: Motorola Stylus 5g 2023
Work International: Samsung Galaxy S22 FE
Spare (pay as you sim): Nubia Red 5g

I normally just buy phones second hand, and give the spares to friends/family, or repurpose them into security cameras, media players etc.
 
Brampton_Boy said:
I'm big into gadgets and enjoy testing out phones.

I have four active phones, and a bunch stored away in drawers.

Main: Google Pixel 7 Pro
Work: Motorola Stylus 5g 2023
Work International: Samsung Galaxy S22 FE
Spare (pay as you sim): Nubia Red 5g

I normally just buy phones second hand, and give the spares to friends/family, or repurpose them into security cameras, media players etc.
You're a drug dealer. Thanks for your input.
 
