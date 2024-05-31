THE Red Beard
I made the executive decision to upgrade the wife and my phones last night. For a cool $1700, the deed is done.
Are you kidding me????
Oh I almost forgot, they were like, "You can trade it in and get UP TO $800 credit."
I was like, oh that's cool let me check my trade in value...
$10
I ended up getting the Google Pixel 8 Pro and got the wife the Google Pixel 8a
When did phones get so expensive?
One of my friends was asking me why I didn't get an iPhone.
Cuz I'm 38.
@Woldog THREAD OF THE YEAR
