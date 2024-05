I made the executive decision to upgrade the wife and my phones last night. For a cool $1700, the deed is done.Are you kidding me????Oh I almost forgot, they were like, "You can trade it in and get UP TO $800 credit."I was like, oh that's cool let me check my trade in value...$10I ended up getting the Google Pixel 8 Pro and got the wife the Google Pixel 8aWhen did phones get so expensive?One of my friends was asking me why I didn't get an iPhone.Cuz I'm 38.What phones do you have? I'll give $11 for them. @Woldog THREAD OF THE YEAR