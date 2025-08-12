New Paramount deal means loss of PPV points for top-tier fighters?

HoiceNJuicy
Are they going to get screwed in this deal? No sponsorships on shorts. No PPV points. The UFC keeps finding ways to remove benefits and incentives for the talent.
Let the shooping begin. All this requires is some skilled pixelation
Don't forget coupons for high quality branded gearI'm sure they'll be compensated well with other things, like a dozen UFC hotdog branders
Giblert was a bum in the compared to his historical success in other promotions. I put 100% of the blame on this stupid fit kit and mispelling his name.Don't forget coupons for high quality branded gear