New Paramount deal means loss of PPV points for top-tier fighters?

I hate to say I don't care, but like, this benefits the fans way more in my selfish opinion. Maybe the viewership increase will supplement it? I don't know. But I'm willing to accept their sacrifice of PPV points. I'll take one for the team.
 
Seriously though, this one of those times where the to fighters need to be bargaining hard with the UFC.

Aspinall islam and toperia need to be raking them over the coals.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I'm sure they'll be compensated well with other things, like a dozen UFC hotdog branders
Don't forget coupons for high quality branded gear

0caa4aae566412aa6c03de84cc9380b2_crop_exact.jpg
 
Tibbles said:
Don't forget coupons for high quality branded gear

0caa4aae566412aa6c03de84cc9380b2_crop_exact.jpg
Giblert was a bum in the compared to his historical success in other promotions. I put 100% of the blame on this stupid fit kit and mispelling his name.
 
Sounds like more retired legends.

The white house bullshit is the only thing holding them in place until next year.

This is interesting (to watch fans care more about themselves than fighters getting paid).

Another 7 billion in the UFC corner and somehow the fighters are begging to be on a single card.

Sad days ahead.
 
They'll likely redo the PPV points system for fighters and tie it to Paramount Plus / CBS ratings etc. Or just give certain fighters a higher guarantee.
 
I don't think dana cares or wants to be involved much anymore.
 
