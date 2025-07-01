New P4P rankings are here!

Conan the K-9
Topuria is awesome but a win over an old Charles is not enough to clinch it for me he wasn't even champ, it wasn't a real title win or a fight against the actual #1 contender (Arman),
Charles is 35 bro and I don't think he'd ever been knocked out cold as far as I can remember
Where would you have him? He's only one spot below Aspinall
I'd have him above Volk that's for fucking sure
P4p rankings are made for midgets
Volk is a way better fighter than Alex.
1) He lost his last fight.
Khamzat needs should need to string together at least 3 fights without pulling out.Belal being above Khamzat is a freaking joke