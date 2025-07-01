New P4P rankings are here!

Topuria is awesome but a win over an old Charles is not enough to clinch it for me he wasn't even champ, it wasn't a real title win or a fight against the actual #1 contender (Arman).

It's like when Jones beat Gane for the HW title but refused to fight Tom the actual #1, illegitimate double champ status until Topuria beats the #1 contender. That's how this works.
 
Topuria is awesome but a win over an old Charles is not enough to clinch it for me he wasn't even champ, it wasn't a real title win or a fight against the actual #1 contender (Arman),
Charles is 35 bro and I don’t think he’d ever been knocked out cold as far as I can remember
 
Charles is 35 bro and I don't think he'd ever been knocked out cold as far as I can remember
Charles is 2-3 in his last 5 fights and lost to Arman. Charles is on the back end of his career.

If Ilia beat Arman I'd have no problem with it.
 
Nothing against, Charles but he is 2-3, he shouldn't be in the 4p4 rankings anymore.
Maybe Pereira or Shavkat
 
Belal being above Khamzat is a freaking joke <lol>
 
Belal being above Khamzat is a freaking joke <lol>
Khamzat needs should need to string together at least 3 fights without pulling out.

Even if he beats DDP, I hope the UFC aggressively strip him of the title if he pulls out of his first title defense.

He's an incredible fighter, but he can't keep getting away with what he's been doing.
 
<EdgyBrah> Ilia probably dethroned Islam as pound for pound so they could keep Jones record has longest time spent on pound for pound which Islam was going to beat by August<EdgyBrah>
 
If Islam best JDM he needs to return 1st on the ranking
 
Erick Silva coming in hot, crashing the top 20 any day now! LFG!!!
 
