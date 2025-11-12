Media New official UFC x Venum fight short designs have dropped

mb23100 said:
What did the rejects look like?
images


il_fullxfull.6762432770_fk6x.jpg


whimsical-illustration-colorful-striped-clown-pants-featuring-red-yellow-green-vertical-stripes-baggy-playful-trousers-part-393687837.jpg
 
why does that woman look like she's wearing a cup???
 
there generic fight shorts, they're fine, whatever.

the custom ones they do for certain fighters are cool, they should be doing more of them for more fighters not just champs/contender here and there.
 
The black ones look cool, except for that giant snatch on the front of them. Just leaving that part solid black would have looked better and served as a no-fly-zone to help avoid nut shots
 
At any point they could simply hire a fashion consultant and make them look good. Prob not in the budget though
 
Looks like a slimmed down, all time UFC thot, Rachel Ostovich
 
The champ shorts emphasize the dick a lot more than the others. That's certainly a choice

Marko Polo said:
What’s with the different colours? Like Houses off Harry Potter or something
All the HW's get thrown into Hufflepuff.

I guess 2 fighters can't have the same color, so it'll be a better way to differentiate instead of glove tape, or when one guy is the "White with black trunks" vs the "black with white trunks" guy.

This would also give them variation, so a card isn't like 11 fights in a row of "blue vs red"
 
these kind of suck. im not sure if i would even recognize that there was something different about em. and this is coming from a somewhat normal, not completely retarded sherdogger that hates anything ufc related.
 
