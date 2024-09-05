What do ya'll think about the new NFL kickoff rules? It is a very dramatic rule change but how much difference will it make?
I think the new rules are an intentional attempt by the league to bring back kick returns, that they eliminated with previous rule changes, but wouldn't new rules designed to increase the potential of kick return TDs just provide more reason for kickers to put it through the back of the end zone every time? Am I missing something?
