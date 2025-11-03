"new" music for "old men" (2015 onwards)

Cid
Musical paralysis is the phenomenon where an adult stops actively seeking out new music and instead primarily listens to the songs and artists they already know. It typically occurs around the age of 30, with studies suggesting the peak of music discovery occurs in the early to mid-twenties. This stagnation is attributed to a decrease in open-mindedness as people age, a lack of time and energy to explore, and a tendency to stick with what is familiar and comfortable.
Don't be a cliche, support talented new artists!
