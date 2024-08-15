New Movie Strange Darling, One Of The Best Thrillers I’ve Seen In A While

melvinj0
Originally saw the trailer for this and didn’t think much of it, but they were showing an early screening of it today in my city so I checked it out and was blown away.
Had me on the edge of my seat the entire time, excellent story, acting, and soundtrack. If you like Serial Killer movies I highly suggest seeing this when it comes out next week. Takes a lot of inspiration from Tarrentino, in a good way.
