This is just for optics



a million illegal immigrants have already self deported and Trump's only been in office for 6 months



Trump is scaring the shit out of the ones that are trying to come here and the ones that are alrady here. In the month of May, there hasn't been a single illegal immigrant released in the US by the border patrol. For the first time ever in US history, that number is zero.



Trump will be doing more shit to really hammer it in that coming in illegally is not worth it.



The most powerful part of all this is even the ones that are hoping that in the future, when Democrats come into power, they'll try to come to the US... but they're still scared that even with Democrats in charge, eventually there will be another Trump that will come into office and they'll eventually be deported then and lose everything