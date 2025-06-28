Crime New Migrant Detention Facility "Alligator Alcatraz" opening next month in Florida Everglades

Eusung

Eusung

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 27, 2002
Messages
4,394
Reaction score
3,756
Thought about putting this in the deportation thread but thought it was interesting enough to get its own thread.

"Florida this week started construction on a migrant detention facility the state is billing as “efficient” and “low-cost” – because Mother Nature will provide much of the security.

“Alligator Alcatraz,” as Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier calls it, is being erected on a little-used airstrip in the Everglades, the vast expanse of marshes and swamps that covers much of southern Florida and hosts a dizzying array of wildlife, from hundreds of bird species to bobcats, panthers, crocodiles and alligators.

“You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons,” Uthmeier said in an announcement video that casts the facility as “the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda” and features slow-motion footage of snapping alligators.

Construction of the new Florida facility comes just weeks after Trump said he had directed federal agencies to reopen the original Alcatraz – a prison famously known for being virtually inescapable because of its location on a small island in the San Francisco Bay. And in his first term, Trump floated the idea of fortifying the US southern border with a water-filled trench infested with alligators, the New York Times reported (Trump denied it).

Building “Alligator Alcatraz” means a temporary repurposing of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, which Uthmeier describes as “an old, virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades.”

The overall site is about 39 square miles and contains a runway of about 11,000 feet. It sits 36 miles west of the Miami business district and just 6 miles north of Everglades National Park.

Operating the new detention center would cost the state approximately $450 million a year, according to a senior DHS official."






Asmongold: "Whoever manages to escape and make their way to Miami or Orlando deserve citizenship. They earned it"
 
I'm not sure how I feel about this. On one hand having more and possibly better detention and processing facilities is good. On the other hand the natural deterrent is also a danger to escapees and leos in pursuit. I can see lawsuits in the future.

And spare us the indignation of fema funds being used, if you didn't complain about "migrant hotels" and cash cards you don't get to complain now
 
Sounds like a good plan as long as the conditions are civil.

They should have AC with ok food and facilities.

Unlike the democrats think they don't have to have a fancy hotel to live in.

If you are dumb enough to try to escape then its on you.

All the guards need are air boats to find what's remains.
 
This is just for optics

a million illegal immigrants have already self deported and Trump's only been in office for 6 months

Trump is scaring the shit out of the ones that are trying to come here and the ones that are alrady here. In the month of May, there hasn't been a single illegal immigrant released in the US by the border patrol. For the first time ever in US history, that number is zero.

Trump will be doing more shit to really hammer it in that coming in illegally is not worth it.

The most powerful part of all this is even the ones that are hoping that in the future, when Democrats come into power, they'll try to come to the US... but they're still scared that even with Democrats in charge, eventually there will be another Trump that will come into office and they'll eventually be deported then and lose everything
 
Soggust said:
Really disgusting how everyone is villainizing those just looking to live peacefully and make home in the land they invaded.

These alligators deserve better.
Click to expand...

Yeah I mean it's not like the Bible says to treat strangers in your land as one of your own or some other dumb Commie sh*t.

Should have fed Mary, Joseph, and Jesus to the local wildlife.
 
Eusung said:
Thought about putting this in the deportation thread but thought it was interesting enough to get its own thread.

"Florida this week started construction on a migrant detention facility the state is billing as “efficient” and “low-cost” – because Mother Nature will provide much of the security.

“Alligator Alcatraz,” as Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier calls it, is being erected on a little-used airstrip in the Everglades, the vast expanse of marshes and swamps that covers much of southern Florida and hosts a dizzying array of wildlife, from hundreds of bird species to bobcats, panthers, crocodiles and alligators.

“You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons,” Uthmeier said in an announcement video that casts the facility as “the one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda” and features slow-motion footage of snapping alligators.

Construction of the new Florida facility comes just weeks after Trump said he had directed federal agencies to reopen the original Alcatraz – a prison famously known for being virtually inescapable because of its location on a small island in the San Francisco Bay. And in his first term, Trump floated the idea of fortifying the US southern border with a water-filled trench infested with alligators, the New York Times reported (Trump denied it).

Building “Alligator Alcatraz” means a temporary repurposing of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, which Uthmeier describes as “an old, virtually abandoned airport facility right in the middle of the Everglades.”

The overall site is about 39 square miles and contains a runway of about 11,000 feet. It sits 36 miles west of the Miami business district and just 6 miles north of Everglades National Park.

Operating the new detention center would cost the state approximately $450 million a year, according to a senior DHS official."






Asmongold: "Whoever manages to escape and make their way to Miami or Orlando deserve citizenship. They earned it"
Click to expand...

Hollywood is going to make a movie "based on true events" when the 98yr old man who still runs cargo drops for the airport, once every 9 years, campaigns to keep it open and holds up prison building progress until he is 103.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Elections Florida's Attorney General suggests building ICE Detention Center surrounded by Alligators
2
Replies
27
Views
597
WhitestKidU’Know
WhitestKidU’Know

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,995
Messages
57,504,019
Members
175,731
Latest member
dkiwowpwks

Share this page

Back
Top