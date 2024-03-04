New Mexico cop stabbed by homeless man

Slothbroth

Slothbroth

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 4, 2023
Messages
186
Reaction score
336
I'm not allowed to link the video but it's out there. I have trained wrestling and boxing and I question if I would be able to defend myself in this attack.

www.google.com

New Mexico cop stabbed to death by homeless man

Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, was stabbed to death by a homeless man as he responded to a trespassing call on Sunday in New Mexico. Armando Silva, 29, was then shot and killed by a witness.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Who the hell wants to be a cop anymore?

Low pay, dangerous & it feels like half the population hates you.

RIP to the officer, rest in piss to the knife-weilding maniac
 
William Munny said:
Great news for the Left.

saw the video. pretty fucking terrible.

and leftist fucks still believe we need "less police" and that they are too "lethal".
Click to expand...

If this is the first thing that came to mind to lost here your mind is as fucked as the people you hate.
 
pv3Hpv3p said:
Who the hell wants to be a cop anymore?

Low pay, dangerous & it feels like half the population hates you.

RIP to the officer, rest in piss to the knife-weilding maniac
Click to expand...


People hate cops because they are stop and collect and not protect and serve. They have qualified immunity, meaning the face ZERO accountability 99.999% of the time even when the blatantly executed people begging for their lives.
 
Hope they give the bystander a key to the city for delivering immediate and well deserved justice to that piece of shit.
 
Lets all agree that "homeless man with a history of schizophrenia" really doesn't need to be on the street. Not sure why we tolerate this shit as a society.
 
lifelessheap said:
People hate cops because they are stop and collect and not protect and serve. They have qualified immunity, meaning the face ZERO accountability 99.999% of the time even when the blatantly executed people begging for their lives.
Click to expand...
That's not what qualified immunity means. Qualified immunity means you can sue the department rather than the individual cop, the same way you don't get to personally sue a governor, fireman or city council member. They can be fired, and obviously criminally prosecuted if they "blatantly execute people begging for their lives".
 
nostradumbass said:
That's not what qualified immunity means. Qualified immunity means you can sue the department rather than the individual cop, the same way you don't get to personally sue a governor, fireman or city council member. They can be fired, and obviously criminally prosecuted if they "blatantly execute people begging for their lives".
Click to expand...


Daniel Shaver. Watch the video. The cop got a pension.
 
Well, at least the murderer has been deleted. We don't need crazy killers walking the streets.
 
lifelessheap said:
People hate cops because they are stop and collect and not protect and serve. They have qualified immunity, meaning the face ZERO accountability 99.999% of the time even when the blatantly executed people begging for their lives.
Click to expand...
Really? In a thread about a police officer going to “protect and serve” his community and losing his life in the process?
 
Seano said:
Lets all agree that "homeless man with a history of schizophrenia" really doesn't need to be on the street. Not sure why we tolerate this shit as a society.
Click to expand...
Its the price of freedom.

R.2d34aeae617b150eda700b525e2b7c28
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Two teenage girls visiting New York stabbed by man saying he wants all White people dead
9 10 11
Replies
209
Views
7K
Barteh
Barteh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,056
Messages
55,187,934
Members
174,661
Latest member
PatrioticPepe

Share this page

Back
Top