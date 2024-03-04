New Mexico cop stabbed by homeless man

lifelessheap said: People hate cops because they are stop and collect and not protect and serve. They have qualified immunity, meaning the face ZERO accountability 99.999% of the time even when the blatantly executed people begging for their lives. Click to expand...

That's not what qualified immunity means. Qualified immunity means you can sue the department rather than the individual cop, the same way you don't get to personally sue a governor, fireman or city council member. They can be fired, and obviously criminally prosecuted if they "blatantly execute people begging for their lives".