New Mexico cop stabbed by homeless man

Slothbroth
Jul 4, 2023
186
336
I'm not allowed to link the video but it's out there. I have trained wrestling and boxing and I question if I would be able to defend myself in this attack.
New Mexico cop stabbed to death by homeless man
Officer Jonah Hernandez, 35, was stabbed to death by a homeless man as he responded to a trespassing call on Sunday in New Mexico. Armando Silva, 29, was then shot and killed by a witness.
