New Master Lukey Monday’s episode with Luke Cummo.
In this episode we touch on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall vs Francis Ngannou. Last weekends fights including Usman's win. Kamaru Usman vs Georges St-Pierre prime vs prime and the other top WWs all time. Talking about some of Luke's experiences on the TUF season 2 house, and his fights in the UFC after. His plans for a future league with safer rule sets. And ending on training footage with Master Lukey himself in the UFC training facility, and much more. So make sure you stick around till the end.
