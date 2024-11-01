Elections NEW Leaked Tape(s) Of Jeffrey Epstein & Donald Trump's TRUE Relationship RELEASED

October Surprise... Asking for the Epstein Tapes might've backfired for MAGA.

Seems like multiple hours of tapes of Epstein talking about his deep relationship with Trump may be released before the election as well as an alleged photo with topless underaged girls with Trump.

 
no surprise trunk a NY pervert democrat shabbos goy who is good on the mike
 
nothing short of god himself coming down and denouncing trump would move them away from the cult
 
