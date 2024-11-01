Black9
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,451
- Reaction score
- 7,452
October Surprise... Asking for the Epstein Tapes might've backfired for MAGA.
Seems like multiple hours of tapes of Epstein talking about his deep relationship with Trump may be released before the election as well as an alleged photo with topless underaged girls with Trump.
Seems like multiple hours of tapes of Epstein talking about his deep relationship with Trump may be released before the election as well as an alleged photo with topless underaged girls with Trump.
Last edited: