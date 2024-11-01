Elections NEW Leaked Tape(s) Of Epstein & Donald Trump's TRUE Relationship RELEASED -UPDATED-

October Surprise... Asking for the Epstein Tapes might've backfired for MAGA.

Seems like multiple hours of tapes of Epstein talking about just how DEEP his relationship with Trump may be released before the election (even after Trump claiming he hasnt talked with him in decades) as well as an alleged photo with topless underaged girls with Trump.




Pretty sure people were doing much much worse things than what he was doing.

And you may be overexaggerating the deepness of the relationship like usual
 
tastaylvr said:
nothing short of god himself coming down and denouncing trump would move them away from the cult
You're wrong. I just listened to it and now I'm pro late term abortion and want little boys to take puberty blockers and get their dongs cut off. So glad I'm not in a cult anymore. Also, I hate white people now and am gay.
 
was that trump's voice?
doesn't sound like it at all.

edit - my mistake, it's epstein
 
Copper Burner said:
Noone even questions whether this could be AI. Doesnt even sound like Trump.

Even if this is a legit recording it's a nothing burger.
tenor.gif
 
Berserker13 said:
Pretty sure people were doing much much worse things than what he was doing.

And you may be overexaggerating the deepness of the relationship like usual
"I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life."

- Donald Trump
 
HOLA said:
No results found for "I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life." - Donald Trump.
 
Berserker13 said:
This quote, attributed to Trump, is accurate. A 2002 profile about Epstein in New York magazine quoted Donald Trump saying Epstein was a "terrific guy", adding details about their shared interest in "beautiful women."

"I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy," Trump told the magazine.

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life."
 
