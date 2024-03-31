New Jersey Has Instant Replay; Forget the Ref, WTF Are the Commission Doing?

Now am I wrong, or has New Jersey had instant replay in MMA for a long time?

If so, that is quite possibly the worst call I have ever seen in MMA.

Scratch that, sport.

Someone watched the replay of Chris Weidman's double eye poke, which was preceded by a warning, which was preceded by an eye poke AND a warning, and still let that result stand.

The bookies generally pay out on the announced result. Hmm.
 
What are you crying about? The fight went to the judges and he won all three rounds in their eyes so he won the fight
 
There was way too much $$$ coming in on Silva and those that be made sure of it Silva lost after the biggest cheatjob in MMA
 
Dumas was a sacrifical lamb and being punished probably before he gets cut? And the ref for that fight looked like he knew the assignment and let it play out. Granted the dude is a scumbag but that fight needed to be declared a No contest after that debacle
 
The line closed from -290 this morning to -182 before the fight. Fix was in
 
Rules or not. The double eye pole ended the fight. There was no time for a point deducted,
This should of went right to the replay and called it a dq. 4 flagrant eye pokes while being warned in fight to keep his hands closed. Minutes before the the end
 
Exactly your echoing my sentiment. 100 percent agree.
 
