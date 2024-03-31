New Jersey Has Instant Replay; Forget the Ref, WTF Are the Commission Doing?

Siver!
Now am I wrong, or has New Jersey had instant replay in MMA for a long time?
If so, that is quite possibly the worst call I have ever seen in MMA.
Scratch that, sport.
Someone watched the replay of Chris Weidman's double eye poke, which was preceded by a warning, which was preceded by an eye poke AND a warning, and still let that result stand.
The bookies generally pay out on the announced result. Hmm.
