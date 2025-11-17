First change, go back to the old kickoff this one looks stupid.



Only one foot in like the college game and like the college game pass interference is just 15 yards.



You can hold on kickoffs/punts you just can't grab and throw.



All NFLers make the same $$$$ those first three seasons, the agents enter for that second contract and your worth to the team is on display.



Drop the NFC VS AFC, just go with the 8 divisions each an independant. Time for a Niners vs Cowboys, Chiefs vs Raiders Superbowls.



Dump Dallas and Detroit on Turkeyday, give everyone a shot at it, sure they'd be cool with that.



Dump the National Anthem except turkeyday and the Superbowl.



Need younger refs, more 30 to 40.



Dump Thursday night football, who is ready to play on a Thursday after an NFL Sunday game, and....these teams have a big advantage over that next opponet.



Cool those overseas gamres, that is simple greed.



As we know there used to be a game between the second place teams, they dumped that, they dumped the pro bowl game, they dumped that College All Star game, would ya believe the college kids beat the NFL champs 9 times?



So things can change in that leaguue.