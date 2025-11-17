NFL New Improved NFL

First change, go back to the old kickoff this one looks stupid.

Only one foot in like the college game and like the college game pass interference is just 15 yards.

You can hold on kickoffs/punts you just can't grab and throw.

All NFLers make the same $$$$ those first three seasons, the agents enter for that second contract and your worth to the team is on display.

Drop the NFC VS AFC, just go with the 8 divisions each an independant. Time for a Niners vs Cowboys, Chiefs vs Raiders Superbowls.

Dump Dallas and Detroit on Turkeyday, give everyone a shot at it, sure they'd be cool with that.

Dump the National Anthem except turkeyday and the Superbowl.

Need younger refs, more 30 to 40.

Dump Thursday night football, who is ready to play on a Thursday after an NFL Sunday game, and....these teams have a big advantage over that next opponet.

Cool those overseas gamres, that is simple greed.

As we know there used to be a game between the second place teams, they dumped that, they dumped the pro bowl game, they dumped that College All Star game, would ya believe the college kids beat the NFL champs 9 times?

So things can change in that leaguue.
 
I’d like to see players race for the ball in the opening to determine who gets the ball first and possibly scuffle for it like the XFL originally had .If you get the ball you receive an extra time out and challenge that can’t be penalized.I would add that .

Also an easy way to make it better is eliminate the excessive celebration penalty after a score or play that’s so f”ing dumb , football was so much better to watch in the 80”s it’s not even close and they don’t even zoom in on cheerleaders much anymore which lessons the atmosphere .
 
While here...

from 1901 t0 1905 Michigan went 57-1 losing the last game of 1905 2-0 to Chicago.

In that strecth the Wolverines score over 2000 points giving up less than 40, they scored 70 or more 14 times over 100 4 times, they held teams to ..0...49 times.

In a word...wow~~~

But, this one is hard to believe...

An all black high school in Tennessee won 78 games in a row from 1942 t0 1948, with the first three years no team crossed the 50 yard line on them.

That has gotta be BS.

But the daddy of the...WOW, has gotta be...Georgia Tech 222 Cumberland 0
 
Deaths Head said:
I’d like to see players race for the ball in the opening to determine who gets the ball first and possibly scuffle for it like the XFL originally had .If you get the ball you receive an extra time out and challenge that can’t be penalized.I would add that .

Also an easy way to make it better is eliminate the excessive celebration penalty after a score or play that’s so f”ing dumb , football was so much better to watch in the 80”s it’s not even close and they don’t even zoom in on cheerleaders much anymore which lessons the atmosphere .
I totally agree with all that.

Speaking of the 60;s imagine the internet back then............the AFL will beat the NFL, you're crazy fucker no they won't.

Fan....the Chargers Lance Alworth is better tha any NFLer.
 
What really sucks and we'll see it tonigHt is how goofy these cats act over a good hit,INT, hell anything. That running to the endzone proving to everyone, yep......stupid.....needs to stop. Looks goofy as fuck.

That bullshit that Wiliams kid played last night with the Lions was so damn dumb and some big lineman should have lite his ass up.

Today.....

Dan Campbell.....have a seat stupid, dude, don't you ever play that bullshit again, do I make myself clear, now get the fuck out of here.
 
Do something about the speed of the players. Maybe lighten the weight of shoulder pads or helmets?

Because these guys are just painfully slow.
 
Rocky what you play kinda sucks, You try way too hard to......see me guys am I funny or what?

Why not take advantage of a long time fan and pick up a few things, the comedy routine is stupid, ok?
 
i want nfl like a circus trapeze all over the place them doing high jump for field goals running 100 meters for td
 
fica said:
i want nfl like a circus trapeze all over the place them doing high jump for field goals running 100 meters for td
Click to expand...

Field goals, hmmmmmm?

How about only in the last two minutes of the half/game. I like it.

So each team can run their best fantasy 4x1 team.

Example

Cowboys.....Herschel Walker....Deion Sanders....Alexander Wright....Bob Hayes

So who ya got to fill the other 7 lanes?
 
hey man you know world dont care about nfl you can do a ppoll ask who thinks nfl game or college game is must see tv not even 5 % would say yes.for benefit of doubt as an american tell us rest of the world what you see in this sport that rest of the world does not.i tried to ask this question in alpha male threads NFL and college football but they shyed away from answering it lol 😂 now I got to say that soccer is most popular sport in the world every body watches it every plays it because they find it intriguing and fast paced and analytical and brain exersize what does NFL bring that only Americans see that rest of us do not
 
fica said:
hey man you know world dont care about nfl you can do a ppoll ask who thinks nfl game or college game is must see tv not even 5 % would say yes.for benefit of doubt as an american tell us rest of the world what you see in this sport that rest of the world does not.i tried to ask this question in alpha male threads NFL and college football but they shyed away from answering it lol 😂 now I got to say that soccer is most popular sport in the world every body watches it every plays it because they find it intriguing and fast paced and analytical and brain exersize what does NFL bring that only Americans see that rest of us do not
Click to expand...

Why do I or any other America give a fuck what the rest of the world likes or doesn't like, well WELL?

Why so many foreign athletes at USA schools, well?

I played 20 years of organized football, 4 HS, 1 Navy, 15 City flag football. Way too big for soccer, that is for the tiny and the slow, big and fast doesn't work.

Most football fans either playe the game or know those who did, fuck other countries, fuck ittie bittie and slow soccer ites.

fica, when people ask you a question why is it you totally ignore the question. well WELL???????

I don't think you know a fucking thing about speed in sports, yep, 100% clueless, prove me wrong?

Fill in these 8lanes with the fastest ever

lane

1.
2.
3.
4. Usain Bolt
5.
6.
7.
8

Now don't just ignore that with more incoherent ramlings, ok?
 
Sir Elzio Dennick said:
Why do I or any other America give a fuck what the rest of the world likes or doesn't like, well WELL?

Why so many foreign athletes at USA schools, well?

I played 20 years of organized football, 4 HS, 1 Navy, 15 City flag football. Way too big for soccer, that is for the tiny and the slow, big and fast doesn't work.

Most football fans either playe the game or know those who did, fuck other countries, fuck ittie bittie and slow soccer ites.

fica, when people ask you a question why is it you totally ignore the question. well WELL???????

I don't think you know a fucking thing about speed in sports, yep, 100% clueless, prove me wrong?

Fill in these 8lanes with the fastest ever

lane

1.
2.
3.
4. Usain Bolt
5.
6.
7.
8

Now don't just ignore that with more incoherent ramlings, ok?
Greatest athletes are in soccer rugby track NFL is for fat people if they were good for track they would play track.what is hard about NFL GETTING HIT any body in this world could take a NFL hit in a game where they are not completely prepared why you glorify something that is not that special people get hit in every sport
 
Fluffernutter said:
Is it because they are obese?
Click to expand...
of course they all obese that is why they play for 6 seconds intervals with 40 seconds of rest and they bs you with they spend so much energy sumo wresers spend even more energy and can do for minutes with out stping at time . nfl is just catered for athletes that are good in 3 things throwing running and hitting and take all those 3 things out or make it less top leven and game is boring as hell
 
