Hog-train

Anybody watch this show? It's so far really good. Trailer below.

It's based on a book called Shogun by James Clavell. The story is centered on the real life Tokugawa Ieyasu, who founded the Tokugawa Shogunate, which lasted from the 1600's until the Meiji Restoration in the 19th Century. Ieysau battled all the other Samurai after the death of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who had united all of Japan under one ruler and tried to invade Korea.

This was also during the time when Portuguese traders had just arrived 40 year prior and England is just starting to push in on Japan and against the Catholics.

The reviews are excellent so far with two episodes out.

The only thing that could potentially be a little lame is the random white guy as one of the main characters. Like some Last Samurai shit where the lone white guy becomes the ultimate hero and of course gets the hottest chick. Even though I like Last Samurai, that's a really tired white savior trope.

In Clavell's book, there seems to be some wish fulfillment fetishizing. Because the main character white guy goes around Japan whoring around with underage prostitutes and they all keep talking about his huge penis. Like the whores are trembling for it and this is mentioned multiple times LOL 😂. It's a bit bizarre for it to be constantly mentioned in a story about feudal Japan. Meanwhile, Clavell is an old fat white guy when he wrote the book.

Below the trailer is a video with the real history of this specific time period.



 
Nope, nobody's watching it.

Shogun

I was too young for the OG series. Never read the book but I've read Gai-jin years ago so I know this is going to be good. Production seems to be on point and Hiroyuki Sanada is a tremendous addition to this series.
I enjoy watching Shogun

Hog-train said:
The only thing that could potentially be a little lame is the random white guy as one of the main characters. Like some Last Samurai shit where the lone white guy becomes the ultimate hero and of course gets the hottest chick. Even though I like Last Samurai, that's a really tired white savior trope.
I saw the trailer and it looked interesting, but I have the same issue as you regarding the a white guy in 1600 Japan being the main hero
 
