New HK wanker gun arrived

It arrived. Complete with "LAW ENFORCEMENT TRIGGER MODIFICATION"!

This is a great trigger if your a Cop who just slaps the trigger in desperation during a mag-dump into and unsuspecting vagabond. Other than that its pretty much 80's tech shit.
s977620473547721020_p454_i2_w2560-scaled.webp


Its a revolver speed trigger, (Do not think Jerry Miculek either)

I got the standard model. With the cheap comp I glued on its now a Gov't length gun with a sight radius of a compact.

Behold, compared to my VP9L 5 inch gun
20250215_195219.jpg

Compared to VP9sk

20250215_200104 (1).jpg



Shooting:

The cheap comp is overly efficient on this gun. Regular 124grn ammo going 1100fps turned it into a Boltgun. Nothing, no case extraction whatsoever.

124grn Hot shit going 1200fps worked fine, tossing cases 2ft from breach.
20250216_104619.jpg

My sole intention for this gun was to shoot these Semiwadcutters loaded blazingly hot, so for my purpose its all in order.

ht_9mmswc (1).jpg


I didn't shoot much today cause it's cold and windy and I'm a candy ass, I'd rather sit inside and drink coffee. Initial impressions aren't impressive, (which I never expected) If you're 12 yards and closer, and just belligerently snatch through the trigger it hits. Back up, pull slack to the wall squeeze, and it's noticeably less good than any of the shit grade striker fired triggers out there today. (it makes them seem like match triggers.)

I wouldn't recommend one unless you have a very niche reason, like me wanting to load it to major with heavy wadcutters.
You can virtually buy a box of Caniks, @spamking for what these things cost, and those will out perform it in the hands of anyone, (even you guys!)

Since I'm ditching all 45s it now resides in the toolbox in my shop incase my barn house comes under siege.

That's it.
 
love-the-rock.gif
 
I also tried something plastic with an "Earth friendly eco-trigger" and here it is next to my GI double stack. As expected, muzzle velocity is ass and the trigger feels like shit. Threw it back into the kids' toy bin. I'm sticking with 1911/2011 for 9mm.


eco trigger.jpg
 
@jlagman

Ha.

Weather was better today so I gave it another chance with a proper practice:

50 yards

Draw from 25, 20, 15.
Some one shot low readies, same distance,

Low readies from 10.

Since my goal was load it hot with semi-wadcutters and go shoot a hog with it, prolly still good for that.

For all other considerations, except maybe duty use for cops, (dumb cops) Its a last place gun. Mainly due to DA - DA trigger. Its just a slower platform to work from.

I could hit at 50, with time. I could stroke through the mile of take up at 25 and still hit, But at a 3-6 tenth deficit to my other shit. And I've got a comp on it which helps, so I can only assume stock would be slower still.

At 10 yards I got some .68s, and at 15 from low ready I got a few .89s At 20-25 I was getting like 2.30 down to 2.10. I mean against other similar DA/SA guns from the 80s. Its right there.

However the same scenario with my VP9SK, 3.2 inch barrel gun, .48s at 10, .67s at 15 from low ready, 1.12s at 20, 1.15s a couple 1.04s at 25. From draw like 1.30s. A compact...

If anyone were dumb enough to buy one, <Kpop775> and really worked it, for a month, and entered any po-dunk IDPA club match, they'd end up in the back half of the score sheets. The time would just add up, or they'd loose it in the accuracy for rushing.

I'm pleased with VP9s though, they point just like a 1911, (little better) trigger's good enough. Accuracy and time is right there with my target 45 1911. Cheaper, I don't clean'em, I don't care if they get scratched, the finish wears off from holster, One to the next is the same, It's like having a bag of tennis racquets all set up the same, for a tournament. One for truck, one for bed room, one for shop, one for frig...

You could do the same with caniks, come out cheaper still.

Hell you could buy a case of HKs for what you got in that 2011, and arm your whole neighborhood, share mags and everything when the zombies come!

You figure out how to use that optical sight yet?
 
@Chesten_Hesten

Heavy DA triggers have their place...on revolvers. For LEOs they're the last lawyer-friendly line of defense when you know most of them will have their FOT anyways.

That said, I do own a couple of DA revolvers, so I don't get "spoiled" by a particularly light trigger.
 
Oh yeah, if I ever wanted a striker fired handgun, I'd go Walther PDP or VP9 like you but I'd probably skip the compensator because I don't think the extra noise and residue inside the gun is worth it. But to your point, if it's a gun IDGAF about, maybe worrying about cleaning would be a non-issue.

And those are solid times you're putting up so why not. Shit I don't even know if I can consistently put up 1.4s at 15m from low ready and I don't even have a shot timer. I just dry fire with my app at home and at the range, I record it and eyeball the times. I've only made it to the range once since I got the ACRO P2 red dot, and for me it feels faster than irons for sure - but I'm not sure by how much because I don't have a shot timer lol. So yes, I need to get a shot timer, stop making excuses and make it to the range more often, so I can be more than just a fancy boy with an expensive double stack.

For sure there is no rationalizing the value:money of a Wilson, NHC, Guncrafter, etc. unless you really just want one. Fit and finish and trigger are definitely nicer but it's not twice as good as a Staccato or even a Prodigy. But if value is a concern and considering you were/are a legit 1911 comp guy, have your ever considered a budget 1911 in 9mm from Rock Island Armory, Tisas, or Girsan? Those are less than a VP9 and Girsan even came out with a double stack 1911 with comp for $1000.
1739833986907.png
 
Last edited:
I thought about buying cheap 9mm 1911 platform. Ultimately didnt.

In a 5 inch i feel slide needs porting or it cycles slow. After getting over the hump with plastic lever triggers i've got my preload timing on the trigger down, so its easier to stick with that. Im a little slower on doubles, triples, etc but i havent practiced for that in a while amyway.

I'll do timed pairs. Reckon its mostly good enough if the first shot is deliberate and accurate.

Do get a timer. I held out 20 years. I should've listened earlier..... 1000% worth to see what you're doing.

Personal experience, i tried 3 Walthers. One in 45acp, pdq? Great trigger, fucking horrible gun. Was too top heavy, and too far over the back of your hand.

It whipped too much. Like few shots and you wanted to put it down and forget.

Tried two more of the newest ones whatever they call them. They where even clunky whippy shooters in 9mm. Maybe if you had one skrletonized, i dont know. I've never got rid of something so quick as walthers. Beware is all i can say and shoot one first.
 
What shot timer do you like? I didn't realize these things were so pricey. I think my buddy has the Competition Electronics Pro Timer.
 
Last edited:
I have this, cause it was a bit cheaper.

Fucking link. Its supposed to be $144.95

I read the instructions, forgot most of it and primarily use the random beep feature as it keeps you honest.
 
