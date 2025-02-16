New HK wanker gun arrived

ChickenBrother said:





View attachment 1083129 I also tried something plastic with an "Earth friendly eco-trigger" and here it is next to my GI double stack. As expected, muzzle velocity is ass and the trigger feels like shit. Threw it back into the kids' toy bin. I'm sticking with 1911/2011 for 9mm. Click to expand...

Ha.Weather was better today so I gave it another chance with a proper practice:50 yardsDraw from 25, 20, 15.Some one shot low readies, same distance,Low readies from 10.Since my goal was load it hot with semi-wadcutters and go shoot a hog with it, prolly still good for that.For all other considerations, except maybe duty use for cops, (dumb cops) Its a last place gun. Mainly due to DA - DA trigger. Its just a slower platform to work from.I could hit at 50, with time. I could stroke through the mile of take up at 25 and still hit, But at a 3-6 tenth deficit to my other shit. And I've got a comp on it which helps, so I can only assume stock would be slower still.At 10 yards I got some .68s, and at 15 from low ready I got a few .89s At 20-25 I was getting like 2.30 down to 2.10. I mean against other similar DA/SA guns from the 80s. Its right there.However the same scenario with my VP9SK, 3.2 inch barrel gun, .48s at 10, .67s at 15 from low ready, 1.12s at 20, 1.15s a couple 1.04s at 25. From draw like 1.30s. A compact...If anyone were dumb enough to buy one,and really worked it, for a month, and entered any po-dunk IDPA club match, they'd end up in the back half of the score sheets. The time would just add up, or they'd loose it in the accuracy for rushing.I'm pleased with VP9s though, they point just like a 1911, (little better) trigger's good enough. Accuracy and time is right there with my target 45 1911. Cheaper, I don't clean'em, I don't care if they get scratched, the finish wears off from holster, One to the next is the same, It's like having a bag of tennis racquets all set up the same, for a tournament. One for truck, one for bed room, one for shop, one for frig...You could do the same with caniks, come out cheaper still.Hell you could buy a case of HKs for what you got in that 2011, and arm your whole neighborhood, share mags and everything when the zombies come!You figure out how to use that optical sight yet?