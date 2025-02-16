New HK wanker gun arrived

Chesten_Hesten
Greatness isn't Stoked by Compliments.
@Steel
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@ChickenBrother
@Rob Battisti
It arrived. Complete with "LAW ENFORCEMENT TRIGGER MODIFICATION"!
This is a great trigger if your a Cop who just slaps the trigger in desperation during a mag-dump into and unsuspecting vagabond. Other than that its pretty much 80's tech shit.
Its a revolver speed trigger, (Do not think Jerry Miculek either)
I got the standard model. With the cheap comp I glued on its now a Gov't length gun with a sight radius of a compact.
Behold, compared to my VP9L 5 inch gun
Compared to VP9sk
Shooting:
The cheap comp is overly efficient on this gun. Regular 124grn ammo going 1100fps turned it into a Boltgun. Nothing, no case extraction whatsoever.
124grn Hot shit going 1200fps worked fine, tossing cases 2ft from breach.
My sole intention for this gun was to shoot these Semiwadcutters loaded blazingly hot, so for my purpose its all in order.
I didn't shoot much today cause it's cold and windy and I'm a candy ass, I'd rather sit inside and drink coffee. Initial impressions aren't impressive, (which I never expected) If you're 12 yards and closer, and just belligerently snatch through the trigger it hits. Back up, pull slack to the wall squeeze, and it's noticeably less good than any of the shit grade striker fired triggers out there today. (it makes them seem like match triggers.)
I wouldn't recommend one unless you have a very niche reason, like me wanting to load it to major with heavy wadcutters.
You can virtually buy a box of Caniks, @spamking for what these things cost, and those will out perform it in the hands of anyone, (even you guys!)
Since I'm ditching all 45s it now resides in the toolbox in my shop incase my barn house comes under siege.
That's it.
