New gun bump

Figured this forum could use a bump. Picked up a new varmint gun yesterday, .300 Blackout pistol. PSA upper with 10.5" barrel, Franklin Armory lower with binary trigger, SB Tactical brace, and a Yankee Hill Resonator suppressor. The Holosun sight isn't mine, buddy at the range where I bought it had it laying in his truck so he threw it on there while I decide what optics I want. Leaning towards traditional crosshairs, my eyes don't see LED dots very well. A suppressed .300 Blackout is such a fun round to shoot subsonic. One can shoot all day without ear protection. The binary trigger takes some getting used to, it's a great way to burn up a lot of ammo really fast.