New Francis coming soon to the UFC

AL-Tappo McSnappo

AL-Tappo McSnappo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 15, 2021
Messages
6,707
Reaction score
8,618
His nameDave Fotsing, he is from Cameron and Ivory Coast, he weighs about 130 kg, that is over 300 pounds.

He is also 22 years old only, if you believe his birth certificate.

Screenshot 2025-05-18 114433.pngScreenshot 2025-05-18 114404.png

HW may become interesting again.

edited.

www.tapology.com

Dave Fotsing | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Dave Fotsing (1-0-0) is a Amateur MMA Fighter out of Belgium. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
 
Last edited:
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
His nameDave Fotsing, he is from Cameron and Ivory Coast, he weighs about 130 kg, that is over 300 pounds.

He is also 22 years old only, if you believe his birth certificate.

View attachment 1095530View attachment 1095531

HW may become interesting again.

edited.

www.tapology.com

Dave Fotsing | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Dave Fotsing (1-0-0) is a Amateur MMA Fighter out of Belgium. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com
Click to expand...


Haha now you put up the record. His only fight was an amateur fight in 2021.
 
Didn't Francis once insinuate he knows tons of guys his size or bigger in Cameroon?

7'+ NBA center Joel Embiid is Cameroonian, that country is ripe for athletic mining imo
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
At his young age, he has time to develop by the time he is 26, he could be really good.
Click to expand...

How do you know his age? I just Googled and it doesn't state his age anywhere, nor does Sherdog or Tapology.
 
Calling him Frances is racist as fuck, imo.

What is wrong with you?
 
TCE said:
How do you know his age? I just Googled and it doesn't state his age anywhere, nor does Sherdog or Tapology.
Click to expand...


This guy knows, he is well informed reporter from north Africa.
That is where i got it from.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,941
Messages
57,312,980
Members
175,635
Latest member
Kadooshi

Share this page

Back
Top