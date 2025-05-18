New Francis coming soon to the UFC, updated

AL-Tappo McSnappo

AL-Tappo McSnappo

His nameDave Fotsing, he is from Cameron and Ivory Coast, he weighs about 130 kg, that is over 300 pounds.

He is also 22 years old only, if you believe his birth certificate.

Screenshot 2025-05-18 114433.pngScreenshot 2025-05-18 114404.png

HW may become interesting again.

www.tapology.com

Dave Fotsing | MMA Fighter Page | Tapology

Dave Fotsing (1-0-0) is a Amateur MMA Fighter out of Belgium. View complete Tapology profile, bio, rankings, photos, news and record.
Haha now you put up the record. His only fight was an amateur fight in 2021.
 
Didn't Francis once insinuate he knows tons of guys his size or bigger in Cameroon?

7'+ NBA center Joel Embiid is Cameroonian, that country is ripe for athletic mining imo
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
At his young age, he has time to develop by the time he is 26, he could be really good.
How do you know his age? I just Googled and it doesn't state his age anywhere, nor does Sherdog or Tapology.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Didn't Francis once insinuate he knows tons of guys his size or bigger in Cameroon?

7'2" NBA center Joel Embiid is Cameroonian, that country is ripe for athletic mining imo
The salt mines are full of these monsters.
 
